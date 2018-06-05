Golden Knights lose 6-2; Capitals 1 win from Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals scored three goals in the first period en route to taking control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 6-2 victory Monday night over the Golden Knights.

Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal by defenseman John Carlson, second from left, during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) checks Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) battle for the puck in front of goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights talk during a break in play during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) blocks a shot in front of Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) checks Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) scores a first-period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after teammate Devante Smith-Pelly scored a first-period goal during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save against Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores a first-period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) team up to make a second period save against Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) give up a second- period goal to Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Knights trail the best-of-seven series 3-1 and face elimination in Game 5 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m.

James Neal and Reilly Smith scored to pull the Knights within 4-2 midway through the third period. But the Capitals responded with goals from Michal Kempny and Brett Connolly to hand the Knights their third consecutive loss in the series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

