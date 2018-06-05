Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights lose 6-2; Capitals 1 win from Stanley Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2018 - 8:02 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2018 - 8:52 pm

The Washington Capitals scored three goals in the first period en route to taking control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 6-2 victory Monday night over the Golden Knights.

The Knights trail the best-of-seven series 3-1 and face elimination in Game 5 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m.

James Neal and Reilly Smith scored to pull the Knights within 4-2 midway through the third period. But the Capitals responded with goals from Michal Kempny and Brett Connolly to hand the Knights their third consecutive loss in the series.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Lose Game Four 6-2 Against Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights loss against the Washington Capitals in game four of the Stanley Cup Final.
Knights Watch Party Game Four
Golden Knights fans gather at the T-Mobile Arena to watch game four of the Stanley Cup Final.
Knights Fans Excited For Watch Party At T-mobile
Golden Knights fans gather at the T-Mobile arena to cheer for the Knights in game four of the Stanley Cup Final.
Sen. Dean Heller cheering on the Golden Knights
Sen. Dean Heller talks to the Review-Journal about cheering on the Golden Knights and what the team has meant to the city.
Golden Edge: Knights need to find their magic in Game 4
Ed Graney and Adam Hill talk about what they think the Golden Knights need to do to rediscover a groove heading into Game 4.
Golden Edge: Knights not panicking after dropping two straight games
Zac Pacleb brings an update from the Golden Knights off day availability, including why the team isn't panicking just yet.
Gerard Gallant isn't worried after going down 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on the off day about what the Knights must do to get back on track.
Golden Knights players talk on their off day
Ryan Carpenter, David Perron and Deryk Engelland talk to the media on their off day before getting ready for Game 4.
Tomas Nosek talks after scoring a goal in Game 3
Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek talks to the media after going down 2-1 in the series to the Washington Capitals.
Alex Ovechkin talks about hosting a Stanley Cup game in Washington D.C.
Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin talks about his team's 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Knights discuss what went wrong in Game 3
James Neal, Deryk Engelland and Tomas Nosek talk about the 3-1 loss and going down 2-1 in the series to the Washington Capitals.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about going down 2-1 in the series
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media after the Knights lose Game 3 in Washington D.C.
Gerard Gallant speaks to the media after Game 3 loss
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after the Knights' 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall Against Capitals In Game Three
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights game three loss against the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final series.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Saturday, June 2, 2018
Here's a look at what's happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.
Capitals fan would be happy for Nate Schmidt
Washington Capitals fan Richard Smith talks about the tortured Capitals fanbase as well as why he would be ok with Nate Schmidt winning the Stanley Cup.
Golden Edge: Interviews at Tune Inn
Ed Graney interviews Capitals fans at Tune Inn, one of the oldest bars in Washington D.C.
Golden Edge: Knights and Capitals practice ahead of Game 3 in Washington
Ed Graney and Adam Hill preview Game 3 in Washington, including Evgeny Kuznetsov practicing.
Golden Edge: Knights take the ice in Washington D.C.
Zac Pacleb talks to the Golden Knights after practice at Capital One Arena ahead of Game 3.
Golden Knights players talk about Game 3
Shea Theodore, Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury talk to the media after practice in Washington D.C. ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Alex Tuch talks about bouncing back in Game 3
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks about getting back into form after struggling in Game 2.
Gerard Gallant on what Vegas needs for Game 3
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after practice in Washington D.C. ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Golden Edge: Fleury Super fans
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond talks to two super fans of Marc-Andre Fleury.
Gallant Talks After Game Two Loss Against Capitals
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant talks after the Knights loss in game two against the Washington Capitals.
Knights Fans Watch Game Two Against Capitals Outside T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights fans watch game two against the Washington Capitals outside of T-Mobile Arena.
Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final
Vegas Golden Knights fans party at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on May 30, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Knights Confidence Up After Win Against Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights first day of practice after their game one win against the Capitals.
Golden Knights On Game One Against Capitals
Golden Knights players discuss their win against the Capitals in game one of the Stanley Cup Final.
Gerard Gallant Practice Press Conference
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant talks to press as the Knights get on the ice for practice.
Golden Knights react to Tom Wilson's hit on Jonathan Marchessault
Jonathan Marchessault, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves and Gerard Gallant react to Tom Wilson's hit on Marchessault, which forced Marchessault to the locker room.
Golden Knights fourth line talks about positive play
Ryan Reaves, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Nosek and Gerard Gallant talk about a productive night for the fourth line.
Crowd goes crazy moments before puck drop
The crowd at T-Mobile Arena goes crazy moments before the puck drops in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena before Game 1
Golden Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves becomes Golden Knights' latest unlikely hero
Ryan Reaves has become the Golden Knights latest unlikely hero. Reaves scored the series-clinching goal in the Western Conference Finals. It was his first goal with the Golden Knights. It came after Reaves sat for Vegas' first nine playoff games. Now he's become a integral part of the team's forecheck. He gets his chance and he goes in there and he played great hockey. It’s not surprising.
Golden Knights’ Fleury tickles Wheeler’s ear during Game 3 scrum
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Jets' Blake Wheeler during a scrum in Game 3. The scrum occured behind Vegas’ net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed. The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.
Voices of Golden Knights players welcome visitors at McCarran airport
Four Golden Knights players will start delivering recorded messages this week as part of the “Voices of Vegas” program at McCarran International Airport.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like