Golden Knights lose 6-2; Capitals 1 win from Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals scored three goals in the first period en route to taking control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 6-2 victory Monday night over the Golden Knights.
The Knights trail the best-of-seven series 3-1 and face elimination in Game 5 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m.
James Neal and Reilly Smith scored to pull the Knights within 4-2 midway through the third period. But the Capitals responded with goals from Michal Kempny and Brett Connolly to hand the Knights their third consecutive loss in the series.
