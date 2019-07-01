Golden Knights lose Bellemare, Carpenter, keep Nosek, Pirri in free agency

Ex-Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and forward Ryan Carpenter agreed to deals with other teams at the start of free agency, but the Knights retained forwards Tomas Nosek and Brandon Pirri.

Vegas Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) shoots against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series game, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) takes a shot for a miss against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Florida Panthers defenseman Ian McCoshen (12) knocks the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) skates with the puck alongside right wing Alex Tuch (89) while under pressure from Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza (90) and right wing Brett Ritchie (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) moves the puck past Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) on Friday, March 29, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) has his stick stuck in the skate of San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights lost center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and forward Ryan Carpenter as NHL free agency began Monday but re-signed forwards Tomas Nosek and Brandon Pirri.

The team also lost two depth pieces but added forward Patrick Brown on a two-year, two-way/one-way deal.

Bellemare signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract ($1.8 million average annual value) with the Colorado Avalanche, a source confirmed to the Review-Journal, while Carpenter signed a three-year, $3 million contract ($1 million average annual value) with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nosek received a one-year, $1 million contract from the Knights while Pirri signed a two-year deal worth $1.55 million ($775,000 average annual value).

Bellemare, 34, was selected by the Knights in the expansion draft and proved to be a reliable fourth-line center and penalty killer. He scored a career-high 16 points with the Knights in 2017-18 and scored 15 points last season while leading the team’s forwards in average time on ice shorthanded.

Carpenter, 28, played in 104 games with the Knights after being claimed off waivers in December 2017 and proved to be a versatile piece on the team’s third and fourth lines. He had a career-high 18 points last season, which earned him and raise and some security with the Blackhawks.

Nosek, 26, scored a career-high 17 points last season while slotting mostly among the team’s bottom-six forwards. The Knights did not give the potential restricted free agent a qualifying offer because they were close to a deal, which ended up being what his minimum qualifying offer would have been.

Pirri, 28, was a surprising contributor last season after being called up from the American Hockey League in December. He scored eight goals in his first 11 games and finished with 18 points in 31 games.

In other moves, the Knights added Brown as a depth piece while losing forward Daniel Carr and goaltender Maxime Lagace, who played mostly in the AHL last season, according to reports.

Brown’s deal is worth $700,000/$450,000 in 2019-20 (depending on whether he plays in the NHL or AHL) and $700,000 in 2020-21, according to TSN.

The 27-year-old spent the past five seasons in the Carolina Hurricanes organization and captained the team’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, to the Calder Cup this year. He had 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) with the Checkers last season and has two points (one goal, one assist) in 28 career NHL games.

Carr, the reigning AHL MVP, agreed to a one-year deal worth $700,000 with the Nashville Predators. The 27-year-old appeared in six games with the Knights last season and scored a goal.

Lagace, 26, agreed to a one-year, two-way, $700,000 contract with the Boston Bruins, according to TVA Sports. The goaltender appeared in 17 games over two seasons with the Knights, with a 3.92 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage.

The Knights’ moves thus far gives them a projected cap hit of $84.175 against an $81.5 million limit, according to the website CapFriendly, though the team is allowed to exceed the cap by defenseman David Clarkson’s $5.25 million hit once he is placed on long term injured reserve.

Incoming president of hockey operations George McPhee said the Knights are close to a deal with defenseman Deryk Engelland, and the team also needs to agree to a contract with restricted free agent forward Nikita Gusev.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.