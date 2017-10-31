Golden Knights lose goalie Oscar Dansk in 6-3 loss to Islanders

The Golden Knights, darlings of the NHL through their first nine games, got a harsh dose of reality Monday in Brooklyn as the New York Islanders scored five unanswered goals and ended the Knights’ five-game winning streak with a 6-3 win at Barclays Center.

Vegas Golden Knights and Derek Engelland (5) watches as Vegas Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) watches Mathew Barzal's goal roll into the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in New York, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — The Golden Knights, darlings of the NHL through their first nine games, got a harsh dose of reality Monday in Brooklyn as the New York Islanders scored five unanswered goals over the final two periods and ended the Knights’ five-game winning streak with a 6-3 win at Barclays Center.

The Knights suffered the loss of another goaltender, too. Oscar Dansk left the game with an apparent lower-body injury after Islanders captain John Tavares scored with 5:10 left in the second period on the power play.

Dansk appeared to have lost an edge with his skate and slipped and landed awkwardly. He was replaced by Maxime Lagace, who was seeing his first NHL action and had a rough time of it. Lagace, the fourth goalie to be used by the Knights in their 10-game existence, allowed four goals.

Tavares scored twice and Andrew Ladd, Matthew Barzal, Cal Clutterbuck and Nikolay Kulemin also scored as the Knights fell to 8-2 and began their six-game East Coast road trip on a down note.

William Karlsson scored a first-period shorthanded goal while Alex Tuch and Colin Miller scored power play goals to account for the Knights scoring.

The Knights are back in action Tuesday when they face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

