Golden Knights lose in overtime to LA Kings

Tyler Toffoli scored 1:40 into overtime and the Golden Knights fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
The Knights lost in overtime for the second straight night at home after losing 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens.
The Knights enter their three-day holiday break with 44 points and in third place in the Pacific Division.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.
Box Score
Kings 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)