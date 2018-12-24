Golden Knights lose in overtime to LA Kings

Tyler Toffoli scored 1:40 into overtime and the Golden Knights fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) advances the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) is pursued by Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates with defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and center Oscar Lindberg (24) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) pursues Los Angeles Kings right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio (10) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

The Knights lost in overtime for the second straight night at home after losing 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Knights enter their three-day holiday break with 44 points and in third place in the Pacific Division.

