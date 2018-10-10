Golden Knights lose Paul Stastny, get Cody Eakin back

Coach Gerard Gallant said Wednesday center Paul Stastny will miss the team’s upcoming games at Washington, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia with a lower-body injury and be re-evaluated when the Knights return from their five-game road trip.

In this Sept. 24, 2018, photo, Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) vies for the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

WASHINGTON — The Golden Knights gained one center and lost another.

Coach Gerard Gallant said Wednesday center Paul Stastny will miss the team’s upcoming games at Washington, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia with a lower-body injury and be re-evaluated when the Knights return from their five-game road trip.

The team will get center Cody Eakin back though, as Gallant said he will play his first game of the season in the Knights’ Stanley Cup Final rematch with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

“It’s a good first game to get back into,” Eakin said.

Gallant said Stastny was injured against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Stastny appeared to get hurt when Sabres center Jack Eichel crashed into his leg while diving for a loose puck late in the third period.

The 32-year-old signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Knights in free agency this offseason and had been anchoring the team’s second line with wings Max Pacioretty and Erik Haula.

Eakin’s observations

Eakin said it was difficult seeing his teammates start the season without him but he noticed a few things watching the Knights’ games.

”I’ve seen some good things and I’ve seen some bad things. The start of the year, the first few games, we’re still working out a few kinks, I think,” Eakin said. “There’s been some good efforts, lots of chances. We’re not getting the puck in the net like we want to but that kind of stuff comes.”

Fleury recalls 2008-09 Penguins

The Knights play again on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were the last franchise to lose a Final then win it the following year.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who was on the Stanley Cup champion 2008-09 Penguins, isn’t sure that team is the best model to follow though. The Penguins didn’t start strong and were 20-19 almost halfway through the year.

“We actually didn’t have a good start that season,” Fleury said. “It didn’t look too good.”

