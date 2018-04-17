Golden Knights’ Luca Sbisa forced to watch and wait for return

Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa is back skating with the team but not ready to return to the lineup following an injury to his right hand on Feb. 27.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, shoots the puck away as defenseman Luca Sbisa, left, of Italy, battles with Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — It has been a tough year for Luca Sbisa as the Golden Knights defenseman has been out of the lineup on four separate occasions with injuries.

Sbisa, who injured his right hand Feb. 27 and has not played since, is back skating with the team, but he may not be available until later in this series or the next round, depending whether the Knights can close out the Los Angeles Kings.

“I’m getting better, but not quite ready yet,” Sbisa said after the team’s Tuesday morning’s skate at the Staples Center prior to Game 4. “Obviously every time the boys get a win it bides me time, so that’s huge.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said Sbisa remains day-to-day.

“He’d had a minor setback which cost him a few days, but he’s back skating and I expect him back in the near future,” Gallant said.

But even if he were 100 percent, he might not necessarily crack the lineup, given how well Jon Merrill has played. Merrill has teamed with Colin Miller as the Knights’ third defensive pairing and has seven blocked shots in three games and is a plus-2.

Sit and wait?

If the Knights are able to win their series early, it will mean wait and watch.

The NHL will not start any of its second-round series until the entire first round is complete. And with the Nashville-Colorado and Winnipeg-Minnesota both going at least five games if not longer after both the Wild and the Avalanche won Game 3 on home ice in their respective series, it could mean some significant time off for the Knights.

The latest the first round is scheduled to begin is April 25, if Winnipeg and Minnesota were to meet in a Game 7 in their series.

One series can end Wednesday. The San Jose Sharks hold a 3-0 lead and will be playing at home as they look to eliminate the Anaheim Ducks.

Ticket prices fall

With the Kings facing elimination Tuesday, ticket prices for Game 4 dropped significantly.

According to prices on secondary ticket website StubHub, upper level seats were being offered for less than $70 with lower level seats going for as little as $125 before fees. The Staples Center website showed tickets were still available Tuesday morning in the middle and lower levels, with prices starting at $131 for the middle level and $159.50 for lower level seats behind the goal.

Glass to Wolves

Knights prospect Cody Glass has been called up to the Chicago Wolves on the eve of the Calder Cup playoffs.

The center, who was selected by the Knights at No. 6 overall in the 2017 entry draft, led the Portland Winterhawks in scoring with 102 points (37 goals, 65 assists). Portland was recently eliminated from the Western Hockey League playoffs, losing to Everett in five games.

Game 1 of the Wolves-Rockford IceHogs series is Saturday.

