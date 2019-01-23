Golden Knights mailbag: Nick Holden on juggling, plumbing

The Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden talks to the Review-Journal’s Golden Edge crew about his hidden talent, his apprenticeship as a plumber and his time as an official.

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden juggling in the Golden Edge studio at the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden joined the Review-Journal’s Golden Edge crew Tuesday and shared some information about his hidden talents, his favorite movies and some jobs he had growing up. Check out the video above or read some highlights below:

Holden on having a plumbing apprenticeship when he was 18 years old:

“I actually really enjoyed it so that was my backup plan if hockey didn’t work out. I was going to do my plumbing and be a plumber.

“Early on in my career I was in the minors for five years so I always thought, ‘Whenever this is done, I’m going to do my plumbing.’ And now I’m 31, and by the time this (two-year) contract (with the Knights) ends I’ll be 32. I’m not sure I’m going to do my plumbing.”

Holden on his skills as a juggler:

“You know how I learned how to juggle? Being a benchwarmer in baseball. I had so much time to kill that I’d just be sitting, watching my teammates play and obviously, be sitting on a bucket of balls, eating my Spitz (sunflower seeds).

(Pantomimes juggling) ‘Hey you’re doing great out there guys!’”

Holden on whether his refereeing career (he officiated hockey for a few years starting at age 12) gives him a greater appreciation for NHL officials:

“For me, and I tell young guys this all the time: You’ve got to make sure they’re your best friend. You never know when they’re going to call it your way on an icing or when a ref, instead of calling you (for a penalty), (will say) ‘Ease up on your stick up front.’ ‘Next time don’t do that.’ Whatever. They let you off because you aren’t the guy standing there screaming at them all game. You just never know, so always be nice to the refs and linesmen.”

