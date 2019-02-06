Golden Knights mailbag: On first line, defensive scoring

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz answers burning reader questions about the Golden Knights’ defensive scoring and the team’s practices.

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Send NHL writer Ben Gotz your Golden Knights questions and hot takes. Tweet him @BenSGotz or email at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.

The Golden Knights entered Tuesday mired in a four-game losing streak, their longest since the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, so there’s some issues to address. Let’s get to it:

“The problem all season has been very little scoring from the defense and bad defensive play from (Deryk) Engelland, (Colin) Miller and (John) Merrill.” – Paul (email)

To address the first part of this comment, defensive scoring isn’t a major weakness for the Knights. But defenseman Nate Schmidt still feels like the blue line could contribute more.

“I think our D can help out a little bit more,” Schmidt said. “I know Shea (Theodore) in Carolina, it was good to get him on the scoreboard (with two goals). We need a little bit more out of the back end just to help push things over the top here and get our group moving.”

The Knights ranked 12th in the NHL in points from defensemen entering Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay, but they were 10th out of the 16 teams in line to make the playoffs. So it’s neither a weakness nor strength for the team right now.

Likewise, Engelland, Miller and Merrill all have room to improve defensively but none are sinking the Knights’ with their play. The team’s biggest issue is actually the play of center William Karlsson and winger Jonathan Marchessault.

Neither forward is having an awful season, as Karlsson is scoring 0.59 points per game and Marchessault is scoring 0.65. But that’s a far cry from last year when both were nearly point-per-game players (Karlsson scored 0.95 points per game last season; Marchessault 0.97).

Their partnership has also slipped defensively because after they posted a combined plus-85 last season (Karlsson was a league-best plus-49; Marchessault was plus-36) they’re minus-13 this year (Karlsson is minus-9; Marchessault minus-4).

The Knights need those two to turn it around if they want to make a run at a second straight Pacific Division title.

“Can the public go and watch (practices)? Is it crowded? Do you have to pay to park?” – Linda (email)

Short version: Yes, yes and no.

Knights practices and morning skates at City National Arena are always open to the public and parking is free. They often draw a huge crowd so showing up 15-20 minutes early is advisable to ensure a good parking spot and a seat in the bleachers.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.