Golden Knights mailbag: On the All-Star Game, Brandon Pirri

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz discusses reader comments on forward Jonathan Marchessault being left out of the NHL All-Star Game and forward Brandon Pirri.

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) celebrates after scoring a third period goal during Vegas' home matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) fights for a loose puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the first period on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Send NHL writer Ben Gotz all your Golden Knights questions and hot takes. Tweet him @BenSGotz or email at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.

The Golden Knights have a chance to make a statement starting Tuesday with four straight games against teams currently in line to make the playoffs. While they’re prepping for that, let’s get to it:

“Boooooooo (to Jonathan Marchessault not making the NHL All-Star Game roster).” – Daniel Judd (Facebook)

Ultimately it makes sense why Marchessault was left out, even though it means the Knights will only have one representative at the NHL All-Star Game in San Jose, California.

The forward was one of eight players eligible to be added to the Pacific Division roster via fan vote but lost to Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. The 23-year-old German earned the win too, as he’s scored 55 points in 46 games.

Marchessault isn’t scoring as much and may not have been the best contender on his own team. He has 31 points in 48 games, less than teammate Alex Tuch has in 40 games (37).

Center William Karlsson, who has one fewer point than Marchessault, also could’ve been another choice for the ballot because of the value he brings to the Knights defensively. He contributes on the penalty kill, unlike Marchessault, and has done a good job bothering opposing centers during breakouts and in the neutral zone.

Tuch and Karlsson might not have captured enough votes either, but Marchessault was still a fine selection after his first season-and-a-half with the Knights. He just didn’t have a strong enough resume to join goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in San Jose.

“Why (was Brandon Pirri sent to the American Hockey League)!!!” – Stefanie Soliza

Well, fear not Stefanie, because Pirri is back and might be here to stay this time. After the Knights’ 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks, Pirri is no longer waiver exempt after playing in his 10th game this season.

That means if the team tries to send him to the AHL again the other 30 clubs have a chance to claim him and place him on their roster. And since Pirri has 12 points (including seven goals), there’s almost certainly an NHL franchise out there that would be willing to take a shot on a 27-year-old having a career year.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.