Golden Knights make holiday visit to pediatric patients — PHOTOS

Members of the Golden Knights did their best to bring some holiday cheer to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday.
The majority of the team, including injured forward Erik Haula, who showed up with a crutch, visited young patients and handed out presents, played games and took photos to brighten the atmosphere at the hospital.
“We give a little bit of our time and they become so happy,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “They have the best spirit of all of us, I think. They’re so positive. It’s a cool event. It’s the best event of the year.”
#GoldenKnights players visit #SummerlinHospitalMedical Center to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients.@reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/ii2hKCDz95
— Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) December 21, 2018
