Golden Knights make holiday visit to pediatric patients — PHOTOS

The majority of the team visited young patients at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday.

Brayden Pena, 6, watches as Golden Knights player Marc-Andre Fleury delivers his toy as his father Adam, center, looks on at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Megan Kral, center, plays Bingo with Golden Knights player William Karlsson, left, as Marc-Andre Fleury, center, looks on at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Brayden Pena, 6, watches as Golden Knights player Marc-Andre Fleury opens his toy as his father Adam looks on at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Megan Kral, right, shares laughter with Golden Knights player Marc-Andre Fleury as they play Bingo at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Dijeauna Briggs, center, colors with Golden Knights players William Karlsson, left, Erik Haula, second left, and Brayden McNabb, right, at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Dijeauna Briggs, center, colors with Golden Knights players Erik Haula, left, and Brayden McNabb at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jacob Bailey, 7, left, poses for a photo with Golden Knights players Brayden McNabb (3) William Karlsson, center, Nate Schmidt, second right, Brandon Pirri, right, and Golden Knights mascot Chance at his room at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jacob Bailey, 7, right, chats with Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt, second right, and Brayden McNabb, left, after receiving a Lego at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center as his mother Rachel, second left, and his father Cameron, center, look on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Israel Ugarte, 6, right, chats with Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt, left, William Karlsson, center, and Brayden McNabb, right, after receiving a toy at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Players visited the hospital to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Members of the Golden Knights did their best to bring some holiday cheer to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Friday.

The majority of the team, including injured forward Erik Haula, who showed up with a crutch, visited young patients and handed out presents, played games and took photos to brighten the atmosphere at the hospital.

“We give a little bit of our time and they become so happy,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “They have the best spirit of all of us, I think. They’re so positive. It’s a cool event. It’s the best event of the year.”

#GoldenKnights players visit #SummerlinHospitalMedical Center to deliver toys and do arts and crafts with pediatric patients.@reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/ii2hKCDz95 — Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) December 21, 2018

