Golden Knights make move to gain additional first-round draft pick

Fans watch an NHL Draft Lottery watch party for the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in this file photo. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

The first of what are expected to be several moves by the Golden Knights was made prior to Saturday’s noon deadline for transactions prior to the NHL Expansion Draft.

Several published reports have the Knights obtaining Columbus’ first-round draft pick, the 24th overall, in exchange for bypassing in selecting a Blue Jackets player from a short list. Included on that list are backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, forward Josh Anderson or defenseman Jack Johnson.

Instead, the Knights would pick from forward Matt Calvert, defenseman Ryan Murray or center William Karlsson.

The Columbus Dispatch first reported the news. The Knights are not commenting on any trade rumors or deals until after Wednesday’s reveal of the 30-man roster at T-Mobile Arena.

The deal would give the Knights two first-round picks in Friday’s Entry Draft in Chicago. They already own the No. 6 overall pick.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.