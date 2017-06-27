Golden Knights make qualifying offers to all their RFAs

New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) controls the puck ahead of Montreal Canadiens center Steve Ott (92) during the first period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Golden Knights made qualifying offers Monday to all of their restricted free agents.

Center Oscar Lindberg, left wings Teemu Pulkkinen and Brendan Leipsic and defenseman Griffin Reinhart all received their offers ahead of Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline and will all receive a bump in pay for their one-year deals. Any player earning less than $1 million is to receive 105 percent of their salary from the previous season.

Lindberg, 25, earned $650,000 with the New York Rangers. Pulkkinen, 25, made $812,000 with the Arizona Coyotes. Reinhart, 23, earned $832,500 with the Edmonton Oilers and Leipsic, 23, made $625,000 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt, who was selected from Washington and was an RFA, had already received his qualifying offer prior to Monday. Schmidt, 25, earned $875,000 with the Capitals last year.

If a player rejects the qualifying offer, he remains a restricted free agent. Any player that doesn’t sign before December 1 is ineligible to play in the NHL for the remainder of the season.

Unrestricted free agents will be able to negotiate and sign with any team they choose beginning Saturday. Forward Chris Thorburn and goaltender J.F. Berube are the Golden Knights’ UFAs.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387=2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.