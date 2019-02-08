Golden Knights’ Malcolm Subban off IR, Maxime Lagace demoted

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) blocks a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) stops a shot against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace (33) blocks the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace (33) blocks the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) with Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Golden Knights are back to full strength at goaltender.

The Knights activated backup Malcolm Subban off injured reserve Friday and sent Maxime Lagace to the American Hockey League. Subban was last active for a game Jan. 8 against the New York Rangers, and Lagace has been active every game since to provide depth behind Marc-Andre Fleury.

Lagace made one appearance for the Knights: a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1 where he allowed four goals in 26 shots faced. The 26-year-old, who made 16 appearances last season, said Thursday he was enjoying his time in the NHL.

“It’s always a little easier than the first time last year coming up, knowing how all the staff works and the team works,” Lagace said. “It was good. It’s nice to work with (goaltending coach) Dave (Prior) all the time and add more to my bag of knowledge.”

Subban, whose injury was undisclosed, joined the Knights halfway through their recent four-game road trip and began skating with the team Monday. Coach Gerard Gallant had previously said before the bye week that Subban would rejoin the team “shortly after the break if not right after the break.”

Subban, 25, has a .904 save percentage and a 2.95 goals against average in 16 appearances with the Knights this season.

