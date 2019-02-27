Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury among top-selling NHL jerseys

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It’s no secret that Las Vegas loves Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Golden Knights goalie is included on a list released by the NHL of the best-selling jerseys since the start of this season.

Fleury was ranked No. 3 in sales through Fanatics and NHL Shop, behind Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby.

Auston Matthews from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks round out the top five.

See the full list below:

1. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights

4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

5. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

6. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

7. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

8. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

9. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

10. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

