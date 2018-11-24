Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury blank Flames in 2-0 win

Marc-Andre Fleury posted his league-leading fourth shutout, and the Golden Knights blanked Calgary 2-0 on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 18,206 at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) protects the net during the second period of an NHL game against the Calgary Flames in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Marc-Andre Fleury posted his league-leading fourth shutout, and the Golden Knights blanked Calgary 2-0 on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 18,206 at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury finished with 29 saves in his 52nd career shutout, moving past Curtis Joseph and Rogie Vachon for 24th on the all time list.

The Knights, wearing their white jerseys, won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20 and improved to 6-3-1 at home.

The Flames, who entered Friday with a one-point lead in the Pacific Division standings, dismantled the Knights 7-2 on Monday.

Alex Tuch, playing in his 100th career NHL game, opened the scoring with 3:51 left in the second period when he redirected Cody Eakin’s shot for his sixth goal.

Tuch added an assist on Colin Miller’s goal and has 10 points in his past nine games.

Miller gave the Knights a 2-0 lead at 2:34 of the third period with a drive from the point on a power play for his first goal of the season.

Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt made his home debut after he was suspended for the first 20 games of the season.

Calgary’s James Neal did not score in his return to T-Mobile Arena and remains stuck on 499 career NHL points. The former Golden Knights forward received a loud ovation during the first period when he was shown on the video scoreboard.

