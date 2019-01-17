Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury laughs with ref over snow wall

The Golden Knights goaltender caused a minor stir when he piled up snow in front of his net before being pulled in the third period Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) bump into Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches a rebound during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores a short-handed goal on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Dmitry Kulikov (5), Tyler Myers (57), Kyle Connor and Bryan Little (18) celebrate after Connor scored a short-handed goal on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, foreground, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Brendan Lemieux (48) battles with Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) in front of Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Marc-Andre Fleury threw his glove in front of his face on the bench Tuesday but he couldn’t hide his sheepish grin.

The goaltender knew scraping snow in front of his net against the Winnipeg Jets wasn’t allowed, but he wanted to try something once he was pulled with his team trailing 2-1 with 2:23 to go.

“I didn’t want to laugh because we were down, obviously. We still had a lot of time,” Fleury said. “(I’ve) never done that. I don’t know why. I was going to the bench and it was a close game.”

Marc-Andre Fleury builds a snow wall in front of the empty net before going to the bench and gets caught pic.twitter.com/OL1EjXims2 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 16, 2019

Fleury dragged his stick near the crease to put up a tiny snow wall before heading to the bench, thinking maybe he could cause a deflection if the Jets threw a slow shot on the empty net. The action was against the rules, and the referees technically could have given the Knights a penalty or awarded the Jets a goal for it, but Tuesday’s officiating crew had a sense of humor about it.

Referee Gord Dwyer, who has officiated more than 900 NHL games, skated to the Knights bench after inspecting the net and chuckled alongside coach Gerard Gallant and Fleury.

“The ref came and said he had to go clean up the snow and he’d never done that in his career,” Fleury said. “He did laugh, so it made me laugh, too.”

Fleury’s actions were in vain anyway as the Jets scored two empty-net goals to win 4-1.

“We sort of chuckled at it and the referee chuckled, too. No big deal,” Gallant said. “Fleury likes to have fun, as we all know.”

Goodie Two Shoes

Defenseman Deryk Engelland and his wife Melissa are teaming up with Orangetheory Fitness to raise money for the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a charity that provides new shoes and socks to local children in need.

Calling all heroes looking for a good workout! We are teaming up with Orangetheory Fitness – Spring Vally, joining forces to help benefit the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Mark your calendar and sign up now because space is limited! #EngoesHeroes #otflvspringvalley #goodietwoshoes pic.twitter.com/FYdfJdlfSF — Engelland's Vegas Born Heroes Foundation (@EngosHeroes) January 10, 2019

The fundraiser runs through Jan. 30 and for every $10 given, donors will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes such as two lower-bowl tickets to a Knights game or a signed team jersey.

The money can be dropped off at Orangetheory Fitness’ Spring Valley or Henderson location.

Odds and ends

— Forwards William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty were given maintenance days Thursday and didn’t practice. Gallant said he expects both to play Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

— Defenseman Colin Miller, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, skated with the team.

— Forward Reilly Smith (IR, undisclosed), forward William Carrier (IR, illness) and goaltender Malcolm Subban (undisclosed) didn’t practice.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.