Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury named NHL’s third star of week

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named the NHL’s third star Monday for the week ending Oct. 21.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) of Canada defend against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights' goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier, rear, looks for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Golden Knights won 1-0. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Fleury went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .956 save percentage and moved into 10th place on the NHL’s all-time victories list.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog was the first star, and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid earned the second star.

Fleury opened the week with a 26-save effort in the Knights’ 4-1 win over Buffalo on Tuesday and came within 36.7 seconds of his second consecutive shutout.

He followed it up with 17 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. The win was the 408th of Fleury’s career, surpassing Glenn Hall to move into the top 10.

The 33-year-old Fleury is 4-3-0 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage for the Knights.

