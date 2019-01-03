Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury named to NHL All-Star team

Marc-Andre Fleury was selected to his fourth NHL All-Star team and second with the Golden Knights when the teams were announced Wednesday.
The 34-year-old goaltender was the only player selected from the Knights to play in the four-team tournament between divisions, which will be played Jan. 26 at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Fleury, who leads the league with 23 victories, was joined on the All-Star team by James Neal from the Knights last season, when Gerard Gallant coached the Pacific Division team.
All-Star Weekend will begin with the All-Star Skills event Jan. 25.
Fleury is having another outstanding season, pacing the league with 37 starts and six shutouts. No other goaltender has more than three. Fleury has a 23-10-4 record and .912 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average.
Fleury also was an All-Star in 2011 and 2015. He won the shootout competition last season when he stopped 14 consecutive shots, then helped the Pacific Division to a win in the tournament.
