(Vlarosee/Instagram)

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will soon be a father of three.

Fleury’s wife, Veronique Larosee Fleury, announced the big news in an Instagram post on Thursday. “Vegas Born baby on the way. Baby Fleury #3, March 2019,” a sign in the post reads.

The family has two daughters.

