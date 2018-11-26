Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury wins NHL’s 2nd star of the week

The Golden Knights goaltender was named the No. 2 star of the week after going 3-0 with two shutouts over the last seven days.

San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Calgary Flames right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) looks for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is flanked by defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) as he stays alert guarding the net during the second period of an NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named the league’s second star of the week, the NHL announced Monday.

Fleury stopped 81 of the 83 shots he saw in three games between Monday and Sunday, winning all three.

The 33-year-old had back-to-back shutouts at home on Friday and Saturday in wins over the Flames and Sharks.

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was named NHL Second Star of the Week. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Fz1v8zxpZd — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) November 26, 2018

He was also in net for the Knights’ 3-2 overtime win in Arizona on Wednesday.

Fleury had a 0.65 goals-against average and .976 save percentage over the last seven days as the Knights climbed the standings into third place in the Pacific Division.

He now leads the league with five shutouts, becoming one of only 10 goaltenders in the expansion era to reach that mark through their team’s first 25 games. Fleury previously achieved the feat with Pittsburgh in 2014-15.

Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine had 11 goals in four games to take top star honors. Lighting forward Nikita Kucherov was named the third star after finishing the week with seven assists and nine points in four games.

More Golden Knights: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.