Golden Knights’ Marchessault doesn’t regret comments after Game 7 — VIDEO

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault directed strong language towards the NHL and its officials after his team’s 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday to the San Jose Sharks.

Marchessault called it “a (expletive) joke” and “embarrassing” that center Cody Eakin was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Sharks captain Joe Pavelski with 9:13 left in the third period. The call helped San Jose rally from a 3-0 deficit and Marchessault said Thursday he wouldn’t take his words back.

“I was disappointed, as everyone in that locker room should be, and I don’t regret anything I said,” Marchessault said.

The 28-year-old said the league has not reached out to him about his comments and he’s not expecting to hear from them. Owner Bill Foley said the NHL did reach out to the team Wednesday to apologize for the call but Marchessault said that didn’t make things better.

“Even if they didn’t say anything, no one has to tell me that I was right saying what I said,” Marchessault said. “I know I was right.”

Foley excited about draft, outdoor game

Knights owner Bill Foley doesn’t want to play exhibition games overseas and he said hosting an All-Star Game isn’t a “high priority” for him.

But he wants to bring an outdoor game or the draft to Las Vegas soon and he said there “have been discussions” surrounding the team hosting a major NHL event. Foley said the Raiders’ new stadium “potentially could be a great outdoor facility” for one of the league’s outdoor event event though it will be domed. He added T-Mobile Arena would work well as a draft venue.

“I’d tell you, the draft would be great,” Foley said. “It would draw, have a big turnout.”

Will McCrimmon stay?

Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon is a possible GM candidate for the Edmonton Oilers or Seattle’s expansion franchise but his current team wants to keep him.

McCrimmon, 58, has received praise for his work as general manager George McPhee’s right-hand man and played a pivotal role in the Knights’ acquiring right wing Mark Stone at the trade deadline.

“I never want to stand in a guy’s way to improve his situation,” Foley said. “Kelly is a terrific guy. We’re trying to make sure he’s taken care of here.”

Odds and ends

— McPhee said forward Erik Haula, who injured his right knee in November and had surgery, was 7 to 10 days from practicing with the team and three weeks away from playing. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

“The goal is to get back to 100 percent,” Haula said. “That’s all I’m thinking.”

— Pavelski is not expected to play in Game 1 of the Sharks’ second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, coach Peter DeBoer said. DeBoer said Pavelski is “day to day” and declined to say whether he is dealing with a concussion.

“I just said he’s feeling the effects of (the injury),” DeBoer said. “You guys can put two and two together, I think.”

— Foley said it is “extremely likely” the team will debut a third jersey next season. “We’re working hard on it. We’re trying to get it done,” he said.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.