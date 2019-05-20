Golden Knights Marchessault, Stone help Canada beat Denmark

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist and Mark Stone recorded two assists in Canada’s 5-0 win Monday at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Marchessault (three goals, six assists) ranks second on Canada (5-1) in points, while Stone ranks third (five goals, three assists).

Canada is second in the Group A standings and will play its final game of pool play Tuesday against the third-place U.S team. Quarterfinals begin Thursday.

*Raffle: The Knights said Monday they donated more than $1.026 million to local charities thanks to their 51/49 Raffle proceeds during the 2018-19 season.

The raffle donations benefited organizations such as the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Folded Flag Foundation, Best Buddies, Three Square and Junior Achievement, among others.

“Due to our fans’ generosity and support of the 51/49 Raffle, we are thrilled to raise more than $1 million for a number of charitable organizations in the Las Vegas community,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said. “The charities who received donations touch all the organization’s charitable pillars including health and wellness, hunger and homelessness, education, military and youth. We’d like to thank Raising Cane’s for their support in this initiative.”

