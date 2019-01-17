Golden Knights’ Marchessault, wife, reveal gender for 4th child

Golden Knights’ forward Jonathan Marchessault and his wife, Alexandra, are expecting their 4th child.
Wednesday night, they took to Instagram to reveal the baby’s gender.
Joined by his wife, their 3 children and the family dog, Marchessault used scissors to pop a balloon containing confetti to reveal the baby’s gender. (No spoilers here. Watch the video to find out.)
The Marchessaults’ youngest son, William, was born between Games 1 and 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last year.
Marchessault has 14 goals and is second on the team with 31 points.
