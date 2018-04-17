Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights mascot leads Henderson school’s pep rally — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2018 - 3:32 pm
 

A Henderson school won a pep rally with Golden Knights mascot Chance after winning the first #KnightUp challenge with a one-minute video of students playing drums and singing about the team.

Chance visited with students during the pep rally for fourth- and fifth-graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson.

The Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 p.m. today at the Staples Center. The Knights have a 3-0 lead over the Kings and can become the first franchise in NHL history to sweep a Stanley Cup playoff series in its inaugural season.

Golden Knights Videos
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Edge: Knights have a chance to sweep the Kings
Bryan Salmond talks to David Schoen about the Golden Knights' playoff success as well as some of the best moments from our one-on-one interview with a few of the players.
Neal, Fleury and Marchessault talk about the team's playoff performance
James Neal, Marc Andre Fleury and Jonathan Marchessault discuss the team's performance so far in the playoffs and what it needs to do to close out the Los Angeles Kings.
Erik Haula talks about his interaction with Kopitar
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula discusses his controversial moment in Game 3 with Anže Kopitar.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 3
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant reflects on Game 3 and the Golden Knights upcoming chance to sweep the Los Angeles Kings.
Golden Edge: Knights take 3-0 lead against the Kings
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3.
Golden Knights fans see the team off to Los Angeles
Golden Knights fans waited outside of City National Arena to send off the team as it head to Los Angeles for games three and four of its playoff series against the Kings.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Golden Knights React To Winning In Double Ot Against Kings
The Golden Knights react to their double overtime win against the Kings.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings In Double OT
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights double overtime win against the Kings.
Golden Edge: Knights Win In Double OT
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights win in double overtime.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Golden Edge: Jackie Redmond interview
Bryan Salmond interviews NHL Network host Jackie Redmond about the atmosphere and vibe around T-Mobile Arena and the Golden Knights.
Schmidt, Karlsson talk ahead of Game 2
Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson discuss their team before squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2.
Gerard Gallant talks ahead of Game 2
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant gives an update on his team before Game 2, including status updates on David Perron and William Carrier.
Golden Edge: Knights give Vegas a night to remember
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights playoff-opening win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Golden Knights players on their 1-0 win over the Kings
Vegas Golden Knights players speak on what went well for them to capture a 1-0 win over the LA Kings in the first game of the playoff series.
Gallant pleased with Golden Knights effort in 1-0 win over Kings
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant spoke about the team's effort on all fronts in their 1-0 victory in their first-ever playoff game against the L.A. Kings.
Golden Edge quick wrap
Bryan Salmond recaps the Vegas Golden Knights win over the LA Kings.
Energetic environment before the NHL Playoffs
Golden Knights fans were pumped before the team began its playoff run against the Los Angeles Kings.
Bettman credits McPhee for making the Golden Knights a competitive team
Following a news conference at the T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights first-ever playoff game, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reflected on what's made the team so competitive and how they've been embraced by the community.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant (1)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Alex Tuch and Ryan Carpenter playing in the postseason Tuesday at City National Arena.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Ryan Carpenter's play in the defensive zone Tuesday at City National Arena.
Golden Knights Season In Review
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond reviews the most memorable moments for the Golden Knights first season.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Golden Knights First Round Playoffs
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights matchup against the L.A. Kings in the playoffs.
Golden Edge: The playoffs are here for the Golden Knights
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes discuss the Golden Knights and what they need to prepare for in the playoffs and against the Los Angeles Kings.
Gerard Gallant talks after Monday's practice
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant gives updates on his team as it heads into its first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings.
Engelland talks about playoff intensity, expectations
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about how the game changes in the post-season and what he expects from his teammates heading into the playoffs.
Neal talks playoff atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about his expectations for the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena heading into the playoffs.
Marchessault talks about playoffs, Kings
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault discusses his team's mindset heading into the playoffs.
Golden Edge: Will the Vegas Flu carry on in the playoffs?
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes talk about the infamous "Vegas Flu" and whether or not it has been a factor for visiting teams this season.
Golden Knights have a historic season
A recap of the Vegas Golden Knights' record-breaking inaugural season.
Gallant, Marchessault talk about regular season finale
Gerard Gallant and Jonathan Marchessault talks about the Golden Knights loss to Calgary in the regular season finale.
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Zucker on his big season, fatherhood, Golden Knights’ success
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal On Representing The Golden Knights At The Nhl All-star Game
James Neal on representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-andre Fleury On The All-star Game
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury On All-star Weekend
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Forward William Karlsson On Facing His Former Team Columbus
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on facing his former team, Columbus, on Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Defenseman Brayden McNabb On The Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb on the team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant On His Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scotty Bowman Is Impressed With The Golden Knights Start
The Hall of Fane coach credits GM George McPhee for putting a strong team on the ice after watching the Knights in Tampa Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge High School teachers protest
Shadow Ridge High School teachers protest. Teachers are upset over many things, including the fact that the district is fighting an arbitration ruling for pay raises. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Clark County Commissioners meeting to debate whether to get rid of the Henderson and North Las Vegas constables
Clark County commissioners are debating whether to get rid of the Henderson and NLV constables after RJ's story pointing out questionable spending by the Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
1 Dead, 7 Injured After Southwest Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing
1 Dead, 7 Injured After Southwest Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 out of New York, which had 143 passengers and a crew of five onboard, landed in Philadelphia on Tuesday. According to NBC10, a female passenger was partially sucked out of a broken window, which was a result of the plane's engine ripping apart. It's not known if the female passenger was the one who died. Emergency personnel met the battered plane upon its landing. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the blown engine resulted in a smashed window and a damaged fuselage. Southwest Airlines The FAA said that the NTSB will lead the investigation into what happened.
Single vehicle crash kills man
A man died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas. The crash occurred Tuesday morning on the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street. Police had few details, but Metro's fatal detail was on the scene investigating.
Sunset Park Homicide (update 2)
LVMPD gives update about suspect in homicide at Sunset Park (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide (update)
Update from LVMPD on Sunset Park homicide. Releasing suspect's name (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide
Police give details about Sunset Park homicide on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Blake Apgar)
Parents of autistic child talk about their experience waiting for care
Parents of autistic child talk about their experience waiting for care. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Donald Trump Calls Out James Comey After Book Details Emerge
Donald Trump Calls Out James Comey After Book Details Emerge The President took to Twitter to criticize the former FBI director as information emerges from Comey’s new book, ‘A Higher Loyalty’. According to 'The New York Times', Comey describes Trump in the book as “unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values.” James Comey, A Higher Loyalty, via The New York Times A Higher Loyalty hits stores on April 17.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
Endangered Devils Hole Pupfish numbers enough for concern, but not panic
Researchers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Death Valley National Park came together at Devils Hole, about 90 miles west of Las Vegas, for a biannual count of the Devils Hole Pupfish, an endangered species. Their count this time – 87. (Video by Patrick Connolly)
Hickey Elementary Students Put Harry Potter on Trial
Liliam Lujan Hickey Elementary School students learned how the judicial system works by putting Harry Potter on trial for the illegal use of magic.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
The Clark County Museum Turns 50 This Month
The Clark County Museum has an extensive collection, dating back to prehistoric times in Southern Nevada up through the present day. It was first established in April 1968 and has had several locations before it's current home on South Boulder Highway.
Route 91 Artifacts Will Be On Display This October
Clark County Museum Administrator Mark Hall-Patton explains what artifacts will be on display in October as part of the museums Route 91 shooting memorial exhibit called "How We Mourned."
Bullet grazes woman's head
Las Vegas police investigating calls of a shooting early Friday morning found a woman who suffered a wound to her head. A bullet grazed the woman's head while she was inside her Village Square apartment on Nellis Oasis Lane. She did not have to be hospitalized, and police said she might have been an "unintended" victim. The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Police are looking for the shooter.
Aces Host Draft Party
The Las Vegas Aces host a WNBA draft party at the Mandalay Bay for season-ticket holders, and have the number one overall pick.
Las Vegas man stands with president at White House
President Donald Trump delivered remarks in the Rose Garden Thursday about how the GOP tax cut plan helped working families across the country. To his left stood Richard Kerzetski, president of Universal Plumbing & Heating Co. in Las Vegas. Debra J. Saunders/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Transgender Man Running for Assembly District 42
U.S. Army veteran La Don Henry is hoping to become Nevada’s first openly transgender state legislator.
Erik Weihenmayer is the First Blind Person to Summit Mount Everest
Erik Weihenmayer talks about how he first got into mountaineering in 1995 with the ascent of Denali, the tallest peak in North America, and what he loves about climbing.
New Theater Coming to Neonopolis
Ken Henderson explains his concept for Notoriety, a 57,000-square-foot theater complex on the third floor of Neonopolis intended to host comedy, music and theater acts.
Politicians, Tenants Come Together at Neonopolis
Neonopolis Owner Rohit Joshi explains the concept behind the Nevada Business Forum, which brings Neonopolis tenants and politicans together once a month to discuss issues that are important to them.
USPS is holding a class for mail carriers for dog bite prevention week
USPS is holding a class for mail carriers on preventing dog bites just in time for dog bite prevention week. Sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service, is a public service campaign that offers safety tips and emphasizes the need for increased owner responsibility in the prevention of dog attacks. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Strip robbery spree ends in casino parking garage
A pair of robbery suspects led police to three parking garages around the Las Vegas Strip before they were caught early Tuesday morning. The first robbery took place at the Treasure Island parking garage, where two suspects "battered" a 71-year-old, her adult daughter and a juvenile girl. The suspects, one of who was armed, next demanded money and property from a pair of 18-year-olds at Fashion Show mall. The suspects were later spotted at the SLS Las Vegas parking garage. They tried to get away by ramming a patrol car with their vehicle. That effort failed and they were taken into custody.
Ackerman Center Fights Autism with Limited Resources
Across the Valley, parents face wait lists up to several months to obtain behavioral services for their autistic children. At the UNLV Ackerman Center, there are about 2,500 people waiting to get care. We'll talk to the Ackerman Center's director and child neuropsychologist.
Pedestrian injured and westbound Sahara closed
A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday morning after being hit by a pickup on East Sahara. Police said "a subject” was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Sahara at Commercial Center. Westbound Sahara remained closed. Crime scene tape blocked off the area and a red pickup sat next to debris and a pair of shoes in front of a bus stop. Police did not have any information on the pedestrian's condition. Officers do not think the driver was impaired.
Security guard thwarts mailbox vandals
A security guard at the Covington at Coronado Ranch apartment complex ended up in the hospital after thwarting a group of mailbox vandals on Monday morning. According to Las Vegas police, about 12:45 a.m. the guard saw a group of people trying to break into mailboxes at the central Las Vegas complex when he confronted them. The group jumped into a vehicle and while trying to flee, struck the guard. The guard was hospitalized with injures that were not life-threatening. The suspects fled and remain at-large.
Las Vegas shooting survivors gather at butterfly release event
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper had an emotional reunion Sunday. Trooper Travis Smaka saw Leala Tyree for the first time since Oct. 1. The reunion happened at a butterfly release event at the Community Healing Garden. Tyree’s son drove a family to a hospital in his truck on Oct. 1. Smaka escorted her son through interstate traffic to the hospital. The injured woman and her father, who were in the truck’s bed, survived.
Bar Hosting UnHappy Hour to Observe Equal Pay Day
Women can get their drinks for 65 cents and men for $1 Tuesday to observe Equal Pay Day: The date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
4 Famous Cases of People Held Captive Against Their Will
4 Famous Cases of People Held Captive Against Their Will David and Louise Turpin, are being charged with torture and child endangerment for holding their 13 kids captive in their home. These are 3 other held captive cases that made national news: 1. Josef Fritzl For 24 years, Fritzl held his daughter Elisabeth captive in his home's basement, where he raped and assaulted her numerous times. He was later jailed for life in 2009. 2. Cleveland Kidnappings In 2002, Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry, and Gina DeJesus were kidnapped by a man named Ariel Castro. The three were rescued in 2013 and he was sentenced to life without parole. He committed suicide in his cell in Sep. 2013. 3. Jaycee Dugard Dugard vanished in 1991 at the age of 11, when she was kidnapped by Phillip Garrido. Garrido and his wife Nancy held Dugard captive in a backyard shed for 18 years. She was raped and birthed two children by Garrido. After visit to UC Berkeley prompted an investigation, Dugard was found and freed by police in 2009. Garrido was sentenced 431 years to life and Nancy was sentenced 36 years to life.
