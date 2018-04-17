Golden Knights mascot leads Henderson school’s pep rally — VIDEO

A Henderson school won a pep rally with Golden Knights mascot Chance after winning the first #KnightUp challenge with a one-minute video of students playing drums and singing about the team.

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster makes his initial appearance during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Fourth and fifth graders hold up signs the made for a Golden Knights pep rally at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster has photos taken with elementary schoolers during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster and Golden Aces cheerleaders come together for a group photo with elementary schoolers during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster pretends to eat fourth-grader Christian Rudolph, 10, during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster takes a selfie with the crowd during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster takes a selfie with the crowd during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster and Golden Aces cheerleaders sit with the crowd of elementary schoolers during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Members of the choir and instrument ensemble perform an original song about the Golden Knights during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster dances along with an original song about the Golden Knights performed by the choir and instrument ensemble during a pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster pretends to eat fifth-grader Sara Piechocka, 10, during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Students cheer and hold up signs during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster gets the crowd pumped up during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster gets the crowd pumped up during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster signs a drawing for fourth-grader Bryson Hansen, 10, during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Henderson school won a pep rally with Golden Knights mascot Chance after winning the first #KnightUp challenge with a one-minute video of students playing drums and singing about the team.

Chance visited with students during the pep rally for fourth- and fifth-graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson.

The Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 p.m. today at the Staples Center. The Knights have a 3-0 lead over the Kings and can become the first franchise in NHL history to sweep a Stanley Cup playoff series in its inaugural season.