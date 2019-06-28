Golden Knights’ Mason Primeau won’t rest on family’s laurels

The 17-year-old forward, a fifth-round pick in this year’s NHL draft, grew up in a hockey family, as his father, Wayne, and his uncle, Keith, had lengthy careers in the league.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant spotted a familiar name on the back of a jersey during an afternoon session of development camp Wednesday at City National Arena.

“Coach Gallant came up to me and asked who my dad was,” fifth-round pick Mason Primeau said. “I said, ‘Wayne, and Keith is my uncle.’ (Gallant) told me (him and Keith) played together in Detroit, so I thought that was pretty cool.”

Mason Primeau, 17, hopes to eventually play for Gallant and the Knights. For now, though, he plans to go back to the Ontario Hockey League, where he thrived playing for the North Bay Battalion after a midseason trade last season.

Before he leaves, he’ll spend the week at development camp with his new organization that he admired from afar.

“Their first year in the league, I really enjoyed watching them play and I liked their style of game a lot,” the 6-foot-5-inch forward said. “That Cup run was pretty memorable. I’ve heard it’s one of the best organizations in the NHL even though it has only been around a couple years. I think I’m in really good hands here.”

His family is thrilled, too.

“When my name popped up on the screen (during the draft), there was lots of yelling and hugging and tears,” he said.

Even if it was four rounds later than his dad and uncle, who were first-round picks and played more than 700 games apiece in the NHL. Keith Primeau worked for the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL for a while after he retired, and his son Cayden is a goaltender in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

Mason Primeau understands the expectations that come with his surname, but knows it will only take him so far.

“I’ve had my last name my whole life,” he said. “My dad was my dad, and my uncle was my uncle, and I’m me. I think there’s definitely similarities. We look similar on the ice, and we’re all big guys, but I just focus on myself. Whether I have my last name or not, nothing’s given to you. You have to earn it. It’s up to me to work hard and be able to get to that next level.”

That’s not to say there aren’t advantages.

“A lot of times if it’s in their genes, I think it does help them with the understanding being a pro is not just on the ice,” Knights director of player development Wil Nichol said. “There’s a lot more to it.”

Incoming general manager Kelly McCrimmon likes Primeau’s size and acknowledges the bloodlines can’t hurt, but said that wasn’t a deciding factor in drafting him.

“There’s all kind of examples where it’s relevant and bears out as time goes on,” McCrimmon said. “The one advantage that sons of former players have is they’ve grown up in the environment … but at the end of the day, you’ve got to be ready to be the best player you can be, irrespective of any of that.”

Primeau is focused on that. He said he thinks his best attributes are his hockey IQ and vision, as well as his ability to use his size to get to the tough areas on the ice and protect the puck down low.

And he’s a Primeau, so he also can take care of himself. He said he doesn’t consider himself a brawler, but added that he used up his OHL limit of three fights in a year and won’t back down from anyone.

That runs in the family. Wayne and Keith famously traded blows during a game between Hartford and Buffalo in 1997.

“Lots of my hockey friends always bring that up,” Mason said with a laugh. “They think it’s hilarious that my dad and uncle fought each other in a hockey game. I think it shows how competitive they are and what kind of family we are, but obviously they got over it and they’re best friends.

“When it’s brought up, it’s a pretty funny conversation.”

