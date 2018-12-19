Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty expected to go on IR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2018 - 11:05 am
 

Injured left wing Max Pacioretty did not participate in Golden Knights practice Wednesday at City National Arena, and the team is expected to recall forward Brandon Pirri from the American Hockey League.

Pirri skated in Pacioretty’s spot on the second line with center Paul Stastny and right wing Alex Tuch.

The move to recall Pirri was not officially announced by the team. Pirri was not listed on the team’s roster as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Pacioretty was hurt midway through the second period of Monday’s 1-0 loss at Columbus. He banged into the skate of the Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand and replays showed his left leg in an awkward position at the end of the play.

Pacioretty is expected to go on the injured reserve list.

Pirri has 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) with the Chicago Wolves and leads the AHL in scoring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

