Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty misses game against Capitals

Forward Max Pacioretty didn’t play for the Golden Knights against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Coach Gerard Gallant said Pacioretty “wasn’t feeling well.”

The left winger, who had 13 points in the team’s previous 10 games, left practice early Monday and didn’t participate in the Knights’ morning skate Tuesday morning.

Coach Gerard Gallant said the 30-year-old “wasn’t feeling well.” Gallant declined to elaborate on whether that meant illness or injury.

Oscar Lindberg replaced Pacioretty on the second line alongside Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch.

The Knights are without Erik Haula and Paul Stastny with long-term injuries, but Gallant said the team is capable of patching up the holes.

“I’d love to have him,” Gallant said of Pacioretty. “I’d love to have Haula and Stastny, too. But you put somebody else in there, give Lindberg a chance to go in there and play and go from there.”

Lindberg took advantage of the opportunity. He hadn’t recorded a point in eight games this season, but got an assist on a power-play goal by Ryan Reaves in the opening minutes.

Lindberg hadn’t played since a Nov. 19 loss at Calgary.

New gear

Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt was excited to hear that Seattle will begin play in the NHL in 2021 after being unanimously approved Tuesday.

But not necessarily because it gives the league a 32nd franchise.

“I’m curious because I always love seeing the new jerseys,” he said. “I just love logos and all that stuff. I can’t wait to see what they do. That’s the thing I’m most excited about.

“You don’t get to see new teams and new logos and all that stuff very often.”

Schmidt’s last opportunity to experience the unveiling of a new team name and logo was when the Knights were announced and he was a member of the Capitals.

“When that stuff came out, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s so cool,’ ” Schmidt said.

Gallant had some advice for those in Seattle who are about to be part of launching an organization from scratch.

“Good luck and have fun,” he said.

Brannstrom to play for Sweden

Golden Knights prospect Erik Brannstrom will be loaned to Team Sweden for the World Junior Championship, assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Tuesday.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Association is expected to announce its official roster Wednesday. The under-20 tournament runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia.

“We think it’s a great experience, great development, great tournament, a national stage,” McCrimmon said. “For us, it’s all about development. It’s just another experience that’s going to help make Erik a better player.”

Brannstrom, 19, leads all rookie defensemen in the American Hockey League with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 20 games.

He won a silver medal with Sweden in last year’s tournament.

