Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty relishes first assists of season

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty had his first two assists of the season in a 5-0 win over the Ducks on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) fights for the puck against St. Louis Blues center Robby Fabbri (15) as defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) moves in during the first period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates past St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the first period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty entered Friday night’s game against the Blues searching for his first goal since Oct. 24.

But the smile on his face after assisting on Alex Tuch’s goal in a 5-0 win over the Ducks on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena wasn’t indicative of that kind of drought.

“I really like the way our (second) line has been playing,” Pacioretty said before Friday’s home game. “I like the chemistry of our line. I think we’ve been playing really well since we’ve been together, but it was nice to have some key contributions like that in a win.”

Pacioretty had his first two assists of the season against Anaheim. He hopes the points serve as a springboard to more success.

“I haven’t been rewarded (with a goal), but that’s OK as long as we’re playing well,” he said. “At the same time, when you’re not winning games and you’re not contributing offensively and that’s what you’re here to do, you want to do the best you can.”

The 29-year-old was getting a chance against St. Louis after missing the first meeting between the clubs with an upper-body injury.

Pacioretty said he didn’t pick up any hints from watching the first game.

“You really don’t see anything on TV or in the stands,” he said. “The only time you see things as far as habits and whatnot is being on the ice or being on the bench.”

Come on down!

The woman who overbid on the showcase showdown during Wednesday’s episode of “The Price is Right” might have been surprised to learn how strong the reaction to her mistake was inside the Knights’ locker room.

Ryan Reaves and Shea Theodore simultaneously groaned when the woman overshot the actual retail value of a package highlighted by a trip to an exotic locale.

“We have it on pretty much before every practice and every skate,” Theodore said. “It definitely lightens the mood off the ice.”

Reaves, a devoted game show fan, insists he would “absolutely kill it” if he had a shot on the daytime program made famous by Bob Barker.

“During the summer, I DVR it and watch it every morning before I go to the gym,” he said. “I’m very devoted to ‘The Price is Right.’ I’m big into ‘Family Feud,’ too. You get a lot of funny answers on there.”

Merrill gets the nod

Defenseman Jon Merrill was active Friday, with Brad Hunt a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Coach Gerard Gallant said each player gives the team something different.

“Merrill is a more steady guy defensively,” Gallant said. “They’re a different kind of player. Hunt is a power-play guy, while Merrill is more of a penalty-kill guy. We want all of our players to be well-rounded offensively and defensively, but (Merrill) is probably a little stronger and a little bigger defensively.”

Oscar Lindberg also was a scratch.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.