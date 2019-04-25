Golden Knights’ McPhee says NHL admitted error in Game 7 call — VIDEO

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee takes questions during a press conference after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said the league reached out to the organization to admit an error was made by officials in assessing a crucial major penalty to Cody Eakin during Tuesday night’s Game 7 in San Jose.

The Sharks scored four times during the power play to erase a 3-0 deficit and eventually won 5-4 in overtime to end the Knights season.

“The league did reach out and apologize,” McPhee said Thursday. “They made a mistake and I’m sure (the officials) feel bad about it. They want to get things right like we all do when we’re doing our jobs.”

