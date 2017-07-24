Golden Knights name practice facility City National Arena

The two-rink building which will also be the team’s headquarters, will be called City National Arena after the team and City National Bank announced a multi-year partnership Monday.

Construction workers stand outside the Golden Knights' practice facility, which is being built near Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee Las Vegas/Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

The Golden Knights’ practice facility has a name.

The two-rink building, which will also be the team’s headquarters, will be called City National Arena after the team and City National Bank announced a multiyear partnership Monday.

The building, which cost $24 million to construct and is located on Pavilion Center Drive adjacent to Downtown Summerlin, is expected to open next month ahead of schedule and within budget. Financial details of the City National deal were not disclosed but the sponsorship will help offset some of the costs and also assist with the maintenance costs for the building.

“Our practice facility was designed to be the official home of the Vegas Golden Knights but also a state-of-the-art community ice center for all Las Vegans to enjoy,” majority owner Bill Foley said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with City National Bank on this endeavor as City National shares our vision of growing the sport of hockey in Southern Nevada and has a strong commitment to the community.”

City National, which is based out of Los Angeles and has assets of $45 billion, has four locations in Las Vegas. In a statement, bank chairman and CEO Russell Goldsmith said: “We are very enthusiastic about Bill Foley and the Golden Knights ushering in a new era of major league sports for Nevada. We are also pleased that the beautiful new City National Arena will be a great resource for the whole community to enjoy.”

Construction is in its final stages with a soft opening planned for Aug. 15. According to senior vice president Murray Craven, who has overseen the project, the ice will be put in early next week.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.