Golden Knights notch season-high 6 goals in win vs. Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Golden Knights scored three times in a span of 2:12 in the second period to surge ahead of the Oilers.
They weren’t finished.
Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith added goals in the first 3:04 of the third period and the Knights held on for a 6-3 road win.
It was the most goals scored by the Knights (9-11-1) this season.
Cody Eakin tied the game at 2-2 with a short-handed goal 2:21 into the second period and Max Pacioretty gave the Knights the lead 1:32 later on a shot that deflected off an Oilers defenseman in front of the net.
It was Pacioretty’s third goal of the season and first since Oct. 24.
Jonathan Marchessault continued the onslaught just 40 seconds later when he tucked a shot just inside the far post through traffic.
The Oilers (9-10-1) led 2-1 after the first period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
