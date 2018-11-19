Golden Knights notch season-high 6 goals in win vs. Oilers

The Golden Knights scored three times in a span of 2:12 in the second period to surge ahead of the Oilers, and Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith added goals in the first 3:04 of the third period, as the Knights beat Edmonton 6-3 Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) and William Karlsson (71) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and Edmonton Oilers' Kyle Brodziak (28) battle in the corner during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday Nov. 18, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) chases Edmonton Oilers' Kris Russell (4) during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday Nov. 18, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Colin Miller (6) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) race for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Brayden McNabb (3) and Edmonton Oilers' Alex Chiasson (39) look for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday Nov. 18, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) as Kyle Brodziak (28) tries to pick up the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) as Oscar Klefbom (77) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) holds back Edmonton Oilers' Kyle Brodziak (28) as he goes after Ryan Reaves (75) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Golden Knights scored three times in a span of 2:12 in the second period to surge ahead of the Oilers.

They weren’t finished.

Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith added goals in the first 3:04 of the third period and the Knights held on for a 6-3 road win.

It was the most goals scored by the Knights (9-11-1) this season.

Cody Eakin tied the game at 2-2 with a short-handed goal 2:21 into the second period and Max Pacioretty gave the Knights the lead 1:32 later on a shot that deflected off an Oilers defenseman in front of the net.

It was Pacioretty’s third goal of the season and first since Oct. 24.

Jonathan Marchessault continued the onslaught just 40 seconds later when he tucked a shot just inside the far post through traffic.

The Oilers (9-10-1) led 2-1 after the first period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.