Golden Knights officially announce TV deal with ROOT SPORTS

The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo (Tom Donoghue)

The Golden Knights officially announced Tuesday its multiyear television deal with ROOT SPORTS.

The team will air its games as well as pregame and postgame shows on ROOT Rocky Mountain. All telecasts will be in high definition and will be available in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana as well as select parts of Nevada, Arizona and California.

The deal originally was reported Monday by the Review-Journal.

“This is a landmark agreement for our organization,” Golden Knights majority owner Bill Foley said. “The investment by ROOT SPORTS in cutting edge technology and their background televising the sport of hockey will ensure an enjoyable viewing experience during every Golden Knights game.”

Foley said the team will be negotiating with Cox Cable and CenturyLink Prism to bring ROOT Rocky Mountain to those systems.

“I have no doubt we’ll be able to get ROOT on Cox,” Foley said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.