ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights open challenging five-game homestand against Hurricanes

By Steve Carp and David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2017 - 4:10 pm
 

There’s no denying the fact the Golden Knights have enjoyed playing at T-Mobile Arena.

Their 11-2 record bears that out. Yes, there’ve been some close calls along the way, overtime wins over Buffalo, St. Louis, San Jose and Arizona and a shootout win over Anaheim. But wins are wins, no matter how you get them.

Now, the Knights, who have won four straight after suffering a three-game losing streak in late November-early December, play their next five games at home, starting Tuesday against Carolina.

More important, they start the homestand with their best goaltender back at work as Marc-Andre Fleury was activated Sunday after spending almost two months on injured reserve following a concussion sustained Oct. 13 against Detroit.

They know this is a great opportunity. Yet, it will be a challenge.

“We’re going to see some good teams, no question,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “But we don’t look ahead. Out focus is on Carolina. They’re a good young team with a lot of skill.”

Thursday, Fleury’s old team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, are the opponent. That means facing Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Phil Kessel. Sunday, Gallant’s old team, the Florida Panthers, are in town and even though the Panthers are at the bottom when it comes to goals against, they can be pesky to play against.

On the 19th, Tampa Bay, the NHL’s best team and most explosive offensively comes to town. That means Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov, three of the league’s highest-scoring forwards. The homestand wraps up Dec. 23 against Washington and dealing with Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, the Capitals’ trio of skilled offensive stars.

Clear No. 1

Forget about a goaltending controversy, as Gallant said Monday that a healthy Fleury would get the majority of starts going forward.

Malcolm Subban was sixth in the league in goals-against average (2.33) and eighth in save percentage (.924) among qualifying goalies before Monday’s games.

“Fleury’s been our No. 1 man, and that’s the plan and we’re going to see how things go,” Gallant said. “He hasn’t played in two months, so there’s going to be a part of the schedule where Fleury plays some important games and he’s probably going to play more games than the plan was earlier on in the year. Plans change every day.”

Carrier skates

Injured forward William Carrier (upper body) practiced Monday at City National Arena for the first time since he was injured Nov. 25 at Arizona. Carrier was wearing a red noncontact jersey during practice.

“He’s got to go through the protocol, and he’s close,” Gallant said. “He skated real hard and said he felt good.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter. Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on his concussion
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, about why he stayed in the game Oct. 13 and about his concussion symptoms after second-period collision. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on his return
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media Monday, Dec. 11, about how hard it was to be away from his teammates while he was injured. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights marketing VP says team has big plans to grow the game
Golden Knights marketing VP Kim Frank said the initiatives already launched by the team have been well-received. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local youth hockey coach impressed with Golden Knights’ commitment
Local youth hockey coach Jeff Bruckner is impressed with the Golden Knights' commitment to growing the game. Bruckner says the Golden Knights wants more kids to play. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Murray Craven confident youth hockey will grow in Southern Nevada
The Golden Knights senior VP Murray Craven says patience is the key to long-term success. Craven says he is confident that youth hockey will grow in Southern Nevada. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Sweep Two-Game Road Trip
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps tonight's Golden Knights game against the Dallas Stars.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Saturday's win over Dallas
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's win over Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Gerard Gallant on sitting Shea Theodore at Dallas
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Shea Theodore, who was scratched Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, against Dallas. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Friday's 4-3 shootout win at Nashville
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Friday's 4-3 shootout win at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on Malcolm Subban
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on Malcolm Subban's performance Friday at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on his shootout goal
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on his shootout goal Friday at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Win In Overtime Against Predators
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps the Golden Knights game against the Nashville Predators.
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Nashville
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Nashville Predators on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Important road trip coming up
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights recent overtime victory, how their defense is holding up as well as what to expect on the upcoming road trip.
Golden Edge: Knights secure first shootout win
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp discuss the Golden Knights' shootout win over Anaheim — the first in franchise history — including Malcolm Subban's overtime performance, Alex Tuch's game-winner and upcoming games on the road against Nashville and Dallas.
Malcolm Subban enjoyed getting the win in the shootout
Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped all three Anaheim shooters to get the 4-3 win Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch grateful for redemption in Golden Knights shootout win
Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch scored the only goal in the shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward David Perron
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward David Perron after practice Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward David Perron on his collision with San Jose's Timo Meier
Injured Golden Knights forward David Perron talks about his collision with San Jose's Timo Meier. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Coyotes In Overtime
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights center Jonathan Marchessault is interviewed after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights Brendan Leipsic interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic is interviewed after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights right wing Reilly Smith comments after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-Andre Fleury works out on ice Sunday morning
The Golden Knights goaltender faced shots for second day in row with no concussion issues. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
General manager George McPhee explains Marc-Andre Fleurys timetable for return to Golden Knights
Marc-Andre Fleury, the Golden Knights' starting goaltender, could practice as early as Wednesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Jets 7-4
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps the Golden Knights game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Business Insights: Rhonda Allen
Buck Wargo interviews Rhonda Allen, a fine homes specialist with Shapiro & Sher Group at BHHS, has assisted 17 players and staff and counting with about two-thirds of those involving home purchases — including some that are multimillion-dollar acquisitions — and the others that were rentals. Many home purchases were for $750,000 and above.
Golden Edge: Wild Beats The Knights 4-2
Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights were able to get a 2-1 lead but lost it bring the final score to 4-2 losing two games in a row.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Brayden McNabb extension
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on talks about defenseman Brayden McNabb signing a four-year contract extension. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like