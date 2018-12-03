Golden Knights opponents experiencing ‘Vegas Hangover’

The 11 teams that have played the Knights at T-Mobile this season have collectively struggled to a 1-8-2 mark in their next game and have been outscored 44-18.

Vegas Golden Knights' Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt, Reilly Smith and William Karlsson, of Sweden, from left, celebrate Karlsson's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

NHL franchises may be learning a lesson tourists have known for years.

It’s incredibly difficult to go back to work after a trip to Las Vegas.

A trend is quickly developing of teams struggling mightily after visiting T-Mobile Arena to play the Golden Knights.

Instead of the “Vegas Flu,” it may be time to start considering if there is a “Vegas Hangover.”

There was a theory last year that at least some of the Knights’ success at home could be attributed to visiting players sampling too much of the nightlife as tourists tend to do.

The Knights, however, have played 11 home games this season and have maintained their solid play in their own building as they have amassed a 7-3-1 record.

It’s the next game where opponents may truly be suffering the ill-effects of all Las Vegas has to offer.

Teams are now 1-8-2 in their next game after playing the Knights at T-Mobile Arena. They have been outscored 44-18 in those 11 games, a number made much more respectable by the lone victory coming in lopsided fashion when the Flames earned a 6-1 win at Arizona.

It hasn’t mattered if teams play a back-to-back the next night or have days off, the losses have been consistent—and ugly:

— Tampa Bay, one of the league’s best teams, was throttled 7-1 in Arizona the night after winning 3-2 at T-Mobile.

— Buffalo, a bright surprise at this point of the season, lost 5-1 at San Jose two nights after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Knights.

— The Ducks have fallen victim to the trend twice, dropping home games to the Sabres and Maple Leafs the night after playing the Knights in Las Vegas.

Washington is up next to test the theory. The Capitals play the Knights at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena before heading to Arizona on Thursday.

The morning skate in Glendale that day may not feature a group of Capitals players scrolling through the pictures on their phone to piece together what happened on their trip to Las Vegas, but Washington will have to overcome a pretty strong trend to come away with a win.

Injury report

Forward Paul Stastny has been seen skating at City National Arena the last few days, but there is no timetable for his return.

“It’s good to see him on the ice today, but he’s probably still a couple weeks away,” coach Gerard Gallant said after practice on Monday.

Gerard Gallant says Paul Stastny is skating, but still a couple weeks away from returning. Also says Erik Haula is out at least the next two months, but doesnt rule him out for the season — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) December 3, 2018

Stastny has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in the third game of the season against Buffalo.

It will be even longer before the Knights get Erik Haula back. Gallant said he hadn’t received a report on the injured forward since returning from the team’s road trip, though he did see Haula walking with crutches in the team’s facility on Monday morning.

“It’s going to be awhile,” Gallant said. “I don’t know how long. I wouldn’t rule him out (for the season). (His return) is not going to be in the next two months for sure, but after that I don’t know.”

Haula appeared to suffer a knee injury after taking a hit along the boards in Toronto on Nov. 6. He has seven points in 15 games for the Knights.

Max Pacioretty left practice early on Monday.

Gallant said he simply wasn’t feeling well.

Knights to host toy drive

The Knights will host a holiday toy drive during Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Starts, the team announced Monday.

We're holding a Toy Drive at T-Mobile Arena before Sunday's game against Dallas! 🚂 Fans are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to the game to donate to help make the holidays a little brighter 🎄https://t.co/5lhXLWnu46 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 3, 2018

Fans are asked to bring a new and unwrapped toy for collection by Golden Knights significant others on Toshiba Plaza before the game. Cash donations will also be accepted. A limited number of Toy Drive posters will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans that make a toy or cash donation.

All toys will be donated to CASA Foundation, a local organization that supports the needs of children in foster care in Clark County.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.