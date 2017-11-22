ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley gives thanks for Las Vegas’ team

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2017 - 1:57 pm
 

The final minutes were ticking away. Victory was assured. An emotional evening was concluding in a satisfactory manner for the home team.

But there was still one last episode to play itself out.

The sing-song chant began from the upper reaches of T-Mobile Arena and permeated down to the expensive seats by the glass.

‘Thank you Foley.”

It got louder with each go-round.

‘THANK YOU FOLEY.”

Bill Foley claims he never heard it, even though he was in the building. He said he was too focused on watching the team he owns, the Golden Knights, put the finishing touches on a 5-2 win over Arizona.

“That was very nice,” he said. “I get that a lot. People come up to me and thank me for bringing the Golden Knights to Las Vegas.”

Yet on this Thanksgiving Day it is Foley, the billionaire businessman who spent a record $500 million in 2016 to bring major league professional sports to Las Vegas, who has much to be thankful for.

His team has been the talk of the NHL thanks to its successful start. He has an energized fan base that embraced players, coaches and management from the start.

But there’s more. Much more.

When the Oct. 1 mass shooting unfolded on the Strip, leaving 58 dead and close to 500 wounded, the Knights organization didn’t lose anyone. Earlier that day, the wildfires sweeping through Northern California roared perilously close to Foley’s vineyards in Napa and Sonoma. Incredibly, his wineries went unscathed, and of his 600 employees, only one lost his home.

Galvanized by tragic events

Foley said when he looks back on those tragic events and the fact nobody died and he was spared any significant loss property, it makes Thanksgiving that much more meaningful.

“It could have been a hell of a lot worse,” he said. “I’m still trying to understand why (the shootings happened). I was already in bed when it started and after I found out, I wanted to make sure all our people were accounted for.

“When I heard everyone was safe, it was a tremendous relief. But I also knew we were going to have to make some major changes.”

Foley was referring to the elaborate pregame celebration that had been planned for the team’s home opener Oct. 10. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was coming. So were local and state officials and a list of celebrities. But Foley knew those plans would have to be shelved.

Instead, the team began planning a different ceremony, one more somber, more muted, more respectful, one that would honor the victims and show appreciation for the first responders and heroes of Oct. 1.

“A lot of people worked really hard to make that happen,” Foley said of his staff. “There wasn’t a whole lot of time but they did an amazing job.”

The ceremony, which saw players and coaches escort first responders to the ice, included 58 seconds of silence for the victims, whose names were shown on the ice.

It was capped by defenseman Deryk Engelland’s stirring, emotional speech that concluded with four simple words — “We are Vegas Strong” — and is already etched in team history.

“I’ll always remember Deryk’s speech,” Foley said when asked to reflect back on Oct. 10. “He did a great job. I know he was really nervous. Who wouldn’t be? But he pulled it off.

“And the way our players and coaches interacted with the first responders was so special. I thought the whole evening was perfect.”

‘We got lucky’

Meanwhile, the wildfires were growing stronger. The firefighters were locked in a deadly battle to contain the flames that were scorching millions of acres and causing billions of dollars in damage. For Foley, who has had a successful venture creating quality vintages that are world renowned, there was major cause for concern.

“We have about 4,000 acres of all our wineries and it’s a miracle we weren’t hit by the fires,” he said. “It just went around our properties. It missed Chalk Hill by three-quarters of a mile. We got lucky.”

Foley said he has friends who weren’t so lucky and lost everything. One couple escaped literally seconds before flames engulfed their home, fleeing in their pajamas and driving away.

Through the team’s charitable foundations, various jersey auctions and the nightly 51/49 raffle, Foley donated close to $2 million in a five-week span to the Strip shooting victims fund, the Metropolitan Police Foundation and to assist those who were impacted by the Northern California wildfires along with the Folded Flag Foundation.

Joy of winning

When Foley, his family and a small select group of friends sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, they’ll also be thankful that his hockey team has started so well.

Expansion is a dicey proposition. And even with the NHL having given Foley’s organization every chance to succeed, it was up to them to make it work.

Yes, there were a few hiccups along the way. The team name took a while for some to accept. The jerseys that fans would spend $200 on wouldn’t be available until late September. The television deal with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (formerly ROOT Sports) nearly became a debacle until a 12th-hour deal was struck with Cox Cable just hours before the season-opener Oct. 6 in Dallas.

Yet all of that has been trumped by the team’s amazing start, which saw it go 8-1 and finds itself the talk of the hockey world. The word playoffs has entered the vernacular.

“All credit goes to (general manager George McPhee) and his people, our players and coaches,” Foley said. “I really believe in the Knight culture of being noble, fearless, never retreating and George bought into that culture. We have players of high character who work hard every night and never give up.

“I was hoping we could have some success early and keep our fans happy. But it’s more than what I thought it would be.”

A superstitious owner

Foley doesn’t even watch the home games from his luxurious rinkside suite at T-Mobile Arena. He prefers to observe alongside McPhee and assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon higher up in the building.

“My focus is on every shift,” he said. “I can’t socialize with people during the game. I’m too involved watching what’s going on out on the ice.”

His wife Carol is the same way. She doesn’t play hostess on game night. She’s wrapped up in the game, riding the emotional roller coaster along with 17,000-plus fans every night.

“I wear the same jacket every game, sit in the same seat next to George and drink the same water every game,” Foley said of his superstitious routine.

‘Most fun ever’

Foley, the majority owner who has 81 percent of the Knights, kiddingly calls himself “a benevolent dictator.” The Maloof family, which has nine percent of the team, and several minority owners who comprise the remaining 10 percent of ownership, are strictly in the background. They don’t travel with the team. You don’t see them in the locker room. Only Foley speaks for the group.

“I wouldn’t be involved otherwise,” he said.

But when Foley attends the NHL Board of Governors meetings, he is the silent one.

“Basically, I sit, keep my mouth shut and listen to what Gary has to say,” said Foley, who has attended only one meeting so far.

He saves his enthusiasm and energy for game night. He said he is thrilled for the organization’s start and appreciative of the hard work his employees have put in to make the Knights a successful endeavor. But he is most pleased for Las Vegas.

“I’m happiest for the city and the fans,” he said. “This isn’t about me. It’s about giving the city something to get behind, something to root for.

“When I see the fans wearing the jerseys, the kids having fun, the in-game experience we’re providing, that’s what makes me happy. For me, the games are exhausting. I’m so emotionally involved. But it’s the most fun I’ve ever had.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said chemistry came to Golden Knights faster than expected
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare says the team’s ability to work together even though they had never played together may have caught opponents by surprise. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt said the Golden Knights believe in each other
Nate Schmidt says the team’s early success stems from chemistry and unselfish play. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deryk Engelland not thinking about Golden Knights possibly being in first place
Veteran defenseman Deryk Engelland said the focus had to be in the next game and trying to win. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Anaheim
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Anaheim on Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on the team's offense
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on his team's balanced offense Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's offense
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's surprisingly high offensive output this season Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Prior works his magic with Golden Knights goaltenders
David Prior, the director of goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights, has worked with five different goalies so far this season. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Kings
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonights home game where the Golden Knights played the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are first in the Pacific division and lost to the Golden Knights who are second in the division.
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch on his line's success
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks about his line's success Sunday against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks about Golden Knights win over Kings
Knights coach Gerard Gallant was pleased with how hard his team competed against Los Angeles. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin talks about his line's strong play
Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin talks about his line's strong play Sunday against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights score three goals in the third, beat Vancouver
Bryan Salmond and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Golden Edge: Oilers Win Big Against Knights
Byran Salmond recaps the game between the Golden Knights and the Oilers. Lagace was replaced during the third period by Dylan Ferguson. The Knights ended up losing 8-2.
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Jets 5-2
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Ben Gotz go over some of the highlights from tonights Golden Knights at home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights say they played their most complete game yet against Winnipeg
Vegas Golden Knights players say that they're happy to be back in front of their home crowd and believe they played their most complete game of the season thus far.
Golden Edge: Knights Win at Home Against Winnipeg
Bryan Salmond gives a quick recap of tonights Golden Knights game against the Jets.
Golden Edge: Post-Road trip update
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights' up-and-down road trip, including whether Vegas can maintain the solid start, whether the team is better or worse than its record as well as the upcoming games on the schedule.
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson enjoying his time as NHL backup goaltender
19-year-old Dylan Ferguson says he is enjoying his time as an NHL backup goaltender for the Golden Knights. With the Knights' first two goaltenders still unavailable, he may stay with the Golden Knights a little longer. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Hunt proud of Golden Knights' resiliency on road trip
The Golden Knights nearly forced overtime in final seconds before losing 3-2 to the Canadiens in Montreal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare credits Lagace for giving Knights a chance vs. Canadiens
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored Vegas’ first goal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights end road trip with loss to Montreal
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporter Steve Carp break down the Golden Knights' loss in Montreal, which ended their 6-game road trip, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland said getting one point in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland forced overtime vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 with his third-period goal. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt on overtime in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Schmidt played almost 28 minutes. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant was happy to see Golden Knights earn one point in Toronto
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was concerned after a sluggish first period against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In First Shootout Against Toronto
Steve Carp recaps the game between the Golden Knights and the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights play in their first shootout against Toronto after both teams fail to score during overtime.
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa said you win and lose as a team
Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa said the team’s veterans wouldn’t let the younger players get discouraged before the team's win in Ottowa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace will never forget his first NHL win
The Golden Knights goaltender gave his teammates credit for playing well in front of him against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant glad team's hard work was rewarded with win in Ottawa
The Golden Knights coach was happy with his special teams and his forwards helping out the defense on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault never lost faith in himself or his teammates
The veteran center had a goal and two assists in the Golden Knights' 5-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Knights Beat The Senators
Review-Journal reporter Steve Carp recaps the Golden Knights game against the Senators.
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like