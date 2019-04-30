Golden Knights owner Bill Foley pens online letter to fans

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley speaks during a news conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Nathan Asselin Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley penned a letter thanking the team’s fans Tuesday, a week after the franchise’s second season ended with a controversial first-round exit.

“Because of you, we have the best home ice advantage and atmosphere in the entire NHL,” Foley wrote. “The energy at The Fortress is second to none and teams and players around the league have taken notice. Because of you, Las Vegas has become a hockey town. I am continually amazed by the number of Golden Knights jerseys, license plates and car decals I see throughout the city on a daily basis.”

The Knights averaged 18,319 fans per home game during the regular season, or 104.7 percent of T-Mobile Arena’s listed 17,500 capacity. Only the Minnesota Wild (105.3 percent) averaged a higher percentage.

Because of the team’s success locally Foley has plans to grow its reach worldwide while remaining competitive in the NHL.

“As we have said before, the entire Golden Knights hockey organization including myself is committed to improving next year and every year thereafter,” Foley said. “We will never give up and never give in. The Knight always advances and never retreats.

“Despite the unfortunate end to our year, I assure you we will come back even stronger next season.”

