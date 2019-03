Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty recently made franchise history with the fastest goal scored on the road, just 18 seconds into the game. His goal was the first of two in the 2-1 victory over Dallas on March 15. Pacioretty takes a look at the video highlights and talks us through the quick play.

