Golden Knights’ Pacioretty laughs off TMZ report about old house

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty confirmed a TMZ report he had sold his Florida home.

The rest of the story made him laugh.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Pacioretty’s home in Boca Raton that recently sold for $3.1 million was equipped with a safe room and other security upgrades.

Pacioretty, who had not seen the story, read it on a reporter’s phone after practice Thursday.

“I have no idea what they’re talking about,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe the electrical room? I don’t know. It definitely didn’t have a safe room.”

Pacioretty is more excited about his new house in Las Vegas, though his family has not moved in yet.

They are still staying in a hotel until the new place is ready. He can’t wait for that to happen.

“I’m kind of a homebody,” he said.

It probably won’t have a safe room.

All-in

Saturday night’s contest against Anaheim will be You Can Play Night.

It’s part of the league-wide Hockey Is For Everyone initiative to provide an inclusive environment for players and families of all backgrounds, religions, sexual orientations or socio-economic status.

You Can Play is dedicated to ensuring equality and respect for all athletes without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity.

“We’re all behind that in this room,” said defenseman Colin Miller, the Knights’ Hockey Is For Everyone ambassador. “I think it’s a cool thing and it’s something I definitely support. Anybody’s welcome. It’s a pretty clear message. If you can play, you can play.

“Everybody that wants to play hockey should have the opportunity no matter their background or where they came from. It’s a pretty simple message and we’re all for it here.”

Players on Saturday night will be able to use rainbow tape on their sticks for warmups, which will later be auctioned off to benefit You Can Play. Rainbow Golden Knights t-shirts will also be sold outside sections 10 and 11 at T-Mobile Arena to benefit the Human Rights Campaign of Las Vegas.

Injury report

Forward Alex Tuch once again skated on his own after practice in a powder blue no-contact jersey. Defenseman Deryk Engelland participated in practice, but was also in a no-contact jersey after not receiving that designation on Wednesday.

Forward William Carrier was the first player off the ice after an awkward fall in the corner on the last drill of the day.

Coach Gerard Gallant said he just “tweaked something.”

“If there was (an injury), I wouldn’t tell you, but there wasn’t,” Gallant laughed. “He’s fine.”

