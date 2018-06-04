Golden Knights parade talk scrapped until Stanley Cup Final ends

Clark County made an about-face Monday when it deleted a county commission agenda item regarding a parade to celebrate the Golden Knights’ inaugural season.
Commissioners were scheduled to vote Tuesday on a 3.5-mile-long parade route on the Strip between Sahara and Tropicana Avenues, but commission chairman Steve Sisolak said the team asked him to scrap the discussion.
“They do not want to talk about this,” Sisolak said. “Hopefully the time will come for this discussion at a later date, but all they want to talk about right now is the games they have left to play.”
The Knights play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Monday. The Capitals took a 2-1 series lead Saturday.
