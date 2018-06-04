Golden Knights parade talk scrapped until Stanley Cup Final ends

Clark County made an about-face Monday when it deleted a county commission agenda item regarding a parade to celebrate the Golden Knights’ inaugural season.

Golden Knights mascot Chance participates in a pregame parade at The Park outside of the New York-New York before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pcitured, during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County Commission Chairman and Nevada Gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak reacts to a play during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Commissioners were scheduled to vote Tuesday on a 3.5-mile-long parade route on the Strip between Sahara and Tropicana Avenues, but commission chairman Steve Sisolak said the team asked him to scrap the discussion.

“They do not want to talk about this,” Sisolak said. “Hopefully the time will come for this discussion at a later date, but all they want to talk about right now is the games they have left to play.”

The Knights play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Monday. The Capitals took a 2-1 series lead Saturday.

