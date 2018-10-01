Golden Knights place Cody Eakin on IR, finalize 23-man roster

Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin was placed on the injured-reserve list Monday and finalized their 23-man roster.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) go after the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Golden Knights finalized their 23-man roster Monday.

Center Cody Eakin was placed on the injured-reserve list, while forwards Daniel Carr and Curtis McKenzie were put on waivers, leaving the Knights with 13 active forwards ahead of Thursday’s season opener against Philadelphia.

Eakin has been out since Sept. 20 with a lower-body injury and returned to the ice Sunday for the Knights’ optional morning skate.

The team has not officially announced whether Eakin’s move to IR is retroactive to an earlier date.

Eakin is expected to miss the opener against the Flyers, and it is uncertain whether he will make the five-game road trip that starts Saturday at Minnesota.

Eakin appeared in one preseason game and had an assist in the Knights’ 5-1 victory at Colorado on Sept. 18.

Carr, who signed as a free agent after three seasons with Montreal, was an early surprise in training camp but couldn’t beat out Ryan Carpenter or Oscar Lindberg.

McKenzie did not appear in a game during the preseason after signing as a free agent. The rugged winger had 48 points in 51 games in the American Hockey League last season.

Carr and McKenzie can be claimed by any team before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Should they clear waivers, Carr and McKenzie would be assigned to the Knights’ AHL affiliate in Chicago.

Winger Alex Tuch left Sunday’s preseason finale against San Jose in the second period with an undisclosed injury, but the moves to waive Carr and McKenzie indicate he will be healthy for opening night against the Flyers.

Teams must submit their final 23-man rosters by 2 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday.

Golden Knights projected lineup:

Fowards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Erik Haula

Tomas Nosek-Oscar Lindberg-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Ryan Carpenter

Defense

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Jake Bischoff-Brad Hunt

Goaltenders

Marc-Andre Fleury

Malcolm Subban

