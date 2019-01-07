Golden Knights place William Carrier on IR, recall Brandon Pirri

The Golden Knights recalled forward Brandon Pirri from the American Hockey League on Monday and placed forward William Carrier on injured reserve.

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) skates up ice in the third period during Vegas' home matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates past Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) in the first period on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pirri produced six goals and nine points in seven games with the Knights before he was sent down Friday when Max Pacioretty was activated from IR.

Pirri will lose his waiver-exempt status once he plays 10 NHL games.

The 27-year-old leads the AHL in scoring with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists). He scored in the Chicago Wolves’ 3-1 victory over San Antonio on Saturday.

Carrier was scratched from Sunday’s 3-2 victory over New Jersey due to an illness, according to a team spokesperson. He will be out for a minimum of the next two games against the New York Rangers and San Jose.

Carrier is having a career season, with eight goals and a league-leading 219 hits in 44 games.

