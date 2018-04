The Golden Knights played at Staples Center for the first time in the first-round playoff series.

Hockey fans cheer before the start of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) lines up his shot as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends as Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli (73) attempts to score during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) hits Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings players get into a fight during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Los Angeles Kings center Nate Thompson (44) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the net during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) slips on the ice while moving the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends as Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) watches the puck during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) and Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and left wing Erik Haula (56) attempt to score as Los Angeles Kings defensemen Drew Doughty (8), Jake Muzzin (6) and goaltender Jonathan Quick defend during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) scores past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) gets into a fight with Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford (13) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Folin (5) defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) gets knocked down and hit by Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players including center Ryan Carpenter (40) and defenseman Jon Merrill (15) celebrate the goal by Golden Knights center Cody Eakin during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) shoots to score a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by left wing James Neal (18) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by left wing James Neal (18) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a goal past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a goal by center William Karlsson (71) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) scores a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates a goal by center William Karlsson (71) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) moves the puck around Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli (73) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) moves the puck past Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez (27) battle for the puck during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) warms up before playing the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

