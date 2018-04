Check out the photos above for all the game action from our Review-Journal photographers.

Los Angeles Kings center Nate Thompson (44) blocks the puck from Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wings David Perron (57), William Carrier (28) and Erik Haula (56) warm up before playing the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans make their way to the Staples Center ahead of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fan Chris O'Gane heads to the Staples Center ahead of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) leave the ice rink after warming up before taking on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans make their way to the Staples Center ahead of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck as Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defend during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) attempts to score against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) sends the puck into the air as Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) falls to the ice as defenseman Jon Merrill (15) goes for the puck while Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) looks on during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) gets scored on by Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, not pictured, during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, third from left, celebrates his goal with center William Karlsson (71), center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Brayden McNabb, not pictured, during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Los Angeles Kings center Torrey Mitchell (71) fall to the ice during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) knocks Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford (13) into the bench during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Folin (5) defends during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) defends during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck as Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) looks on during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday with hopes of sweeping the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Check out the photos above for all the game action from our Review-Journal photographers.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.