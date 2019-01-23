Golden Knights play video games at Las Vegas esports arena – VIDEO

Vegas Golden Knights players Alex Tuch, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula attended the “VGK Twitch” event at HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor hotel-casino on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights players Alex Tuch, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula attended the “VGK Twitch” event at HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor hotel-casino on Tuesday. The players battled fans and each other at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and members of the Blue Man Group made an appearance as well.

The event was free to fans and there was a raffle. Winners received autographed Golden Knights merchandise. The team mascot Chance also attended the event, autographed merchandise and took pictures with fans.