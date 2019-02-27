Golden Knights play with passion, emotion and defeat Stars

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal with right wing Alex Tuch during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) warms up before playing the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) warms up before playing the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) warms up before playing the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) blocks a shot in front of Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) looks on during a break in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) tries to watch the puck falling behind him as Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) tries to get around Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) gets tripped up during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves the puck around while looking to shoot against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, left, and Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson get tripped up during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) passes the puck to left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) moves the puck in front of Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) watches the puck while Golden Knights center Paul Stastny, right, gets hit in the face with a stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) chases after a loose puck against Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) while goaltender Ben Bishop (30) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, scores past Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) while Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal with right wing Alex Tuch during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) tries to get the puck in against Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) chases after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) exchanges words with Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles for the puck against Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) tries to get the puck in under pressure from Dallas Stars defenseman Ben Lovejoy (21) while Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal with Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) as Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop, far right, reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, second from left, celebrates his goal with center Paul Stastny, left, and right wing Mark Stone (61) as Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, scores a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) moves the puck in front of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) prepares to shoot an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) shoots past Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) to score an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrates his goal with Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) and Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) skates with the puck alongside right wing Alex Tuch (89) while under pressure from Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza (90) and right wing Brett Ritchie (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate an empty net goal by Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The tale of the tape made it seem like a mismatch.

In one corner was the 5-foot-9-inch, 174-pound Jonathan Marchessault, the smallest player on the Golden Knights. Across the way was Dallas’ Radek Faksa, who checks in at a stout 6-3, 220.

But that didn’t matter to Marchessault, not with his goaltender in need of protection.

“He’s a little guy who’s got a lot of fire in him,” Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury said.

Marchessault’s Greco-Roman takedown of Faksa midway through the first period set the tone for a physical night and helped spark the Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Stars at T-Mobile Arena.

Max Pacioretty scored two goals, including his 20th with 5:08 remaining in the third period, to put the Knights ahead. Defensemen Nate Schmidt and Brayden McNabb added empty-net goals.

The Knights won for the second time in their past nine home games (2-6-1) and remained six points ahead of hard-charging Arizona for fourth place in the Pacific Division.

“That was nice hockey there for us,” McNabb said. “When we play like that, I’m betting on our team every time.”

The debut of right wing Mark Stone, who was acquired at the trade deadline Monday for forward Oscar Lindberg, prospect Erik Brannstrom and a 2020 second-round pick, made for an electric atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena.

But the intensity was cranked up when Marchessault confronted Faksa after he bulldozed Fleury in the crease with 9:51 left in the first.

Marchessault cross-checked Faksa in the back and then wrestled him to the ice to the delight of the announced crowd of 18,261.

“I got mad because I was right next to him and I saw his stick going to (Fleury’s) neck,” Marchessault said. “So I was mad over that, and after he’s on top of (Fleury), so I was just like, ‘Get him off.’

“He’s our best player, and we’re going to protect him no matter what. I’m sure anyone in that situation would have done the same thing.”

Fleury, who made his 100th appearance with Knights, finished with 23 saves to snap a personal five-game losing streak. He became the fifth goaltender in NHL history with nine or more seasons with at least 30 wins.

“We were hungry. We needed to get two points tonight,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, with the trade (Monday), I think our guys feel real good about it, and they played a great game. You saw a big difference in our group tonight. We were just a hungry team tonight.”

After being outscored 13-7 in the third period of their past seven games, the Knights outshot Dallas 21-1 in the final 20 minutes to pull away.

The Knights squandered a 5-on-3 advantage, but Pacioretty forced a turnover from Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (44 saves) and banked the puck off Tyler Seguin’s skate for the go-ahead goal.

“I think that’s the best period we’ve played all year,” Pacioretty said. “I know for stats and what not you want to score on the power play but to create that many opportunities, to create that buzz, that momentum from that, that was so big for our group.”

The Knights had difficulty solving the 6-7 Bishop until the second period when Pacioretty found room near the right faceoff dot on a power play.

He zipped a shot over Bishop’s shoulder for his 19th goal to tie the score at 1-1 with 8:12 left in the period.

The Knights allowed the opening goal for the 10th time in their past 11 games when Marchessault was assessed an extra two minutes for his skirmish with Faksa and Dallas cashed in on the ensuing power play.

Left wing Roope Hintz pounced on a loose puck after a scramble in front of Fleury and put away his fourth goal at 11:13 of the first.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.