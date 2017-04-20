Golden Knights player Reid Duke learning a lot in AHL

Reid Duke of the Vegas Golden Knights poses for a photo at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Imagine having never stepped foot on a college campus. Then one day you’re enrolled in graduate school.

At times, it might feel a bit overwhelming. That’s what Reid Duke’s world feels a little like these days.

The 6-foot, 190-pound, 21-year-old former center for the Brandon Wheat Kings who was signed by the Golden Knights on March 6, is currently with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Duke, who has a Player Tryout contract with Chicago, has yet to take a shift for the Wolves, who began their first round of the playoffs Thursday at Charlotte.

And he may never get in a game of the best-of-five series given the importance of the playoffs. But he understands his situation is a bit unique.

“They’ve got a very close team,” Duke said Wednesday from North Carolina. “They’re trying to make a deep run (in the playoffs) so I understand.

”For me, I’m here to learn as much as I can and get better. I’m skating every day in practice so I use practice as my games to show them what I can do. I’m just thankful to the Wolves for giving me the opportunity.”

Wolves assistant coach Daniel Tkachuk has been impressed with Duke in the short time the player has been with Chicago.

“Reid’s a very hard-working player and that’s encouraging,” Tkachuk said. “That will translate very well to pro the way he works. “As far as his skill set, he’s got a nice little speed burst, good center of gravity. He’s pretty good in tight. You can see he’s got a give-and-go game and a great, quick release. The good thing is, thus far, he’s coachable. So he’s a guy I can foresee early on in his American League or professional career, he’s going to be a guy who can go up and down the lineup. He can fit into a lot of different spots.

Tkachuk said Duke also has shown some “feistiness.”

”What we do (in practice) is play a lot of small-area games,” Tkachuk said. “You can see that he’s a pretty good thinker out there and he’s got some good hockey sense. You can fit into a lot of spots — whether it’s center or wing or even on his off-wing. He’s a guy that can do a little bit of everything there.”

Duke said he’s trying to apply as much of what he has learned in practice to his game and add to his versatility.

“The big thing I’ve noticed since I joined the Wolves is how intense everything is, how hard everybody works on and off the ice an how high the level of play is, watching their system and how smart they play,” said Duke, who led Brandon in scoring with 37 goals and 71 points in 59 games. “I’m learning so much every day.”

Off the ice, things have sort of settled down for the Calgary native. The Wheat Kings’ season ended in late March, he signed his PTO deal with the Wolves April 7, and has been a healthy scratch in the team’s last five games.

He’s living in an apartment in Schaumberg, a 20-minute drive to the Wolves’ rink. But a number of his teammates are in the same complex and he gets out for dinner and a trip to a nearby shopping mall while watching the NHL playoffs.

He also has a daily phone conversation with Wil Nichol, the Golden Knights’ director of player development.

“We talk hockey-related things,” Duke said. “But lately, it’s more casual conversation like ‘How are things going?’ It’s nice that the Golden Knights are keeping an interest in what I’m doing (in Chicago).”

Duke said he hasn’t decided when he’ll arrive in Las Vegas. In all likelihood, he’ll be in town at the end of June and participate in the team’s first development camp at the Las Vegas Ice Center. But he promised to be ready to perform and use the knowledge he has gained in Chicago to his advantage.

“It would be great to play in some games but even if I don’t, I’m getting on the ice every day and I’m learning a lot,” he said. “Whenever I get the call, I’ll be ready.”

