Golden Knights players contribute to Canada’s exhibition win

Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore helped Canada beat Austria 7-5 in an International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship warmup.

Golden Knights players Jonathan Marchessault (from left), Mark Stone and Shea Theodore are playing for Canada in the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photos)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Golden Knights players Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore contributed to Canada’s 7-5 win over Austria in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday in an International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship warmup.

Marchessault had a goal and an assist, Stone scored a goal and Theodore recorded an assist.

The 16-country tournament begins Friday in Slovakia. Marchessault, Stone and Theodore are the Knights’ first and only representatives at the event.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.