Golden Knights players contribute to Canada’s exhibition win
Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore helped Canada beat Austria 7-5 in an International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship warmup.
Golden Knights players Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore contributed to Canada’s 7-5 win over Austria in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday in an International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship warmup.
Marchessault had a goal and an assist, Stone scored a goal and Theodore recorded an assist.
The 16-country tournament begins Friday in Slovakia. Marchessault, Stone and Theodore are the Knights’ first and only representatives at the event.
