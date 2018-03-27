Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday

The Golden Knights know they have a hot commodity in their possession and they want to make sure their fans are the ultimate recipients.
We’re talking playoff tickets.
The Knights announced Tuesday their procedure for ticket sales for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs after clinching a postseason berth Monday with a 4-1 win over Colorado at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights’ opponent has yet to be determined and the starting date for the opening round will be either April 11 or 12.
According to team president Kerry Bubolz, there will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Prices are $50 to $395 plus applicable fees and all seats will be sold on a single-game basis with tickets available for purchase online only at vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.
“It will be high demand and low supply,” Bubolz said.
Full season ticket members were contacted Tuesday to secure their seats for the postseason and were offered a ”Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement where they won’t have to pay for their seats until after the games have been played.
Partial season ticket members will have an exclusive presale Thursday. Those on the team’s “Can’t Wait List” will have an opportunity Friday along with those who purchased six- and 11-game plans.
“We wanted to reward our fans who have been there for us from the start,” said Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president for ticketing and suites. “We’re not making them pay up front. We’re keeping their parking the same. We’re charging a little more, 25 percent, but I think fans expect to be paying more when it’s the playoffs.”
Pollock said he has been bombarded with phone calls, emails and texts from people looking for tickets.
“I’m a pretty popular guy,” he said. “I wish I can help them but I can’t.”
In addition to what remaining seat inventory will be available, the Knights will also sell standing room tickets at $100. The same rules apply. Standing room will be extremely limited and will be sold on a per-game basis online only.
By putting seats on sale early before the team’s opponent is known, the Knights won’t have to worry about the visiting team’s fans taking over the building as was the case on occasion during the regular season.
“We probably won’t know who we’re playing until after the public sale,” Pollock said. “So it’s something we don’t really have to worry about.
“I’m sure fans from the opposing team will look to StubHub or other secondary markets and that’s fine. But we’re confident our fans will be in control of T-Mobile Arena.”
Playoff ticket FAQ
Q: When do tickets go on sale?
10 a.m. Monday through the team’s website, www.vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.
Q: How much are tickets?
Prices range from $50 to $395 plus fees per game per seat.
Q: Are playoff tickets priced higher than the regular season?
Yes. Roughly 25 percent.
Q: Do I need a “Flash Seats” account to purchase playoff tickets?
Yes. Sign up for the free app.
Q: What if there are unused tickets? Do I get my money back?
If a game is not played, your money will be refunded between 7-10 business days
Q: What if the Knights win and move on to the second round? How do I get tickets?
A: The same procedure will be implemented though there may be reduced inventory and prices would likely be higher. Details for future rounds will be announced by the team at the appropriate time.
Q: How and where do I park?
If you’re a season ticket member, your price and lot you park at remains the same. Prepaid parking is available at lasvegas.parkmobile.com. Game day parking at MGM garages will be available at a price to be determined by the MGM.
Q: I take the bus to the games. Will RTC be running buses during the playoffs? And if the game runs into overtime, will the buses still be there after the game?
Yes, there will be express bus service at the same four locations and the cost remains $2 each way. And yes, the buses will wait until the conclusion of the game, regardless of how long the game goes.
Q: I’m a fan of a potential Golden Knights opponent. What are my options for purchasing playoff tickets?
You can take your chances of buying tickets Monday morning online and hope your team faces the Knights. Or you can wait until the matchups are made official on April 8 and deal with a secondary ticket market such as StubHub.