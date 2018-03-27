Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday

Fewer than 1,000 seats per Golden Knights home playoff game will be made available to the general public and will be sold online only through the team’s website.

Golden Knights fans celebrate the team's 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by center William Karlsson (71) against the Colorado Avalanche in the final moments of the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Golden Knights won 4-1 over the Colorado Avalanche. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Golden Knights won 4-1 over the Colorado Avalanche. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrate a goal by center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche defensemen Erik Johnson (6) and Samuel Girard (49) move in during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Golden Knights won 4-1 over the Colorado Avalanche. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Mark Alt (7) controls the puck as Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Golden Knights won 4-1 over the Colorado Avalanche. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) eyes the puck as it flys by while Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Golden Knights won 4-1 over the Colorado Avalanche. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance celebrates the team's 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) crawls on the ice after getting injured by a Colorado Avalanche player during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and left wing James Neal (18) move the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal as Colorado Avalanche left wing Blake Comeau (14) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) tries to get the puck from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Golden Knights won 4-1 over the Colorado Avalanche. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights know they have a hot commodity in their possession and they want to make sure their fans are the ultimate recipients.

We’re talking playoff tickets.

The Knights announced Tuesday their procedure for ticket sales for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs after clinching a postseason berth Monday with a 4-1 win over Colorado at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights’ opponent has yet to be determined and the starting date for the opening round will be either April 11 or 12.

According to team president Kerry Bubolz, there will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Prices are $50 to $395 plus applicable fees and all seats will be sold on a single-game basis with tickets available for purchase online only at vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.

“It will be high demand and low supply,” Bubolz said.

Full season ticket members were contacted Tuesday to secure their seats for the postseason and were offered a ”Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement where they won’t have to pay for their seats until after the games have been played.

Partial season ticket members will have an exclusive presale Thursday. Those on the team’s “Can’t Wait List” will have an opportunity Friday along with those who purchased six- and 11-game plans.

“We wanted to reward our fans who have been there for us from the start,” said Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president for ticketing and suites. “We’re not making them pay up front. We’re keeping their parking the same. We’re charging a little more, 25 percent, but I think fans expect to be paying more when it’s the playoffs.”

Pollock said he has been bombarded with phone calls, emails and texts from people looking for tickets.

“I’m a pretty popular guy,” he said. “I wish I can help them but I can’t.”

In addition to what remaining seat inventory will be available, the Knights will also sell standing room tickets at $100. The same rules apply. Standing room will be extremely limited and will be sold on a per-game basis online only.

By putting seats on sale early before the team’s opponent is known, the Knights won’t have to worry about the visiting team’s fans taking over the building as was the case on occasion during the regular season.

“We probably won’t know who we’re playing until after the public sale,” Pollock said. “So it’s something we don’t really have to worry about.

“I’m sure fans from the opposing team will look to StubHub or other secondary markets and that’s fine. But we’re confident our fans will be in control of T-Mobile Arena.”

