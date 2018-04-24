Golden Knights playoff tickets remain hot commodity

Less than 1,000 tickets were placed on sale at noon Monday for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and most were gone within a couple of hours, leaving on a handful of seats still available by late afternoon.

Golden Knights fans celebrate at a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino after Vegas defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 to complete the four game sweep to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

As expected, what few tickets remained for public sale for round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs were gobbled up quickly when sales began at noon Monday.

By 3 p.m., Game 1 had a very limited inventory of multiple seats and what other seats remained were single seats along with standing room. The same was true for Game 2 where just single seats were available after the initial rush.

Less than 1,000 tickets were put on sale for the first two games.

“It’s been incredibly strong today,” said Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president of ticketing and suites. “We’re not only seeing strong sales for Games 1 and 2, but also for Games 5 and 7. People don’t want to wait until later in the event the series goes long.”

Any games not played will be refunded in full to those who bought tickets Monday.

On StubHub, there was no lack of inventory. For Game 1, seats in the balcony going for $220; some seats at the glass had an asking price of $3,850 per seat.

Tickets are more expensive than the first round but Pollock heard few complaints.

“I think people expected the prices would increase,” he said. “But we’re not doing anything different from the other teams. In fact, we’re not asking our season ticket members to pay for their tickets until after the games are played, which I don’t think anyone else (in the NHL) does.”

Pollock suggests that fans check the team’s website, www.vegasgoldenknights.com daily as the NHL may release more tickets to the team which would be made available to the public.

Engelland Clancy nominee

Defenseman Deryk Engelland was the Knights’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy which goes to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.

Engelland, 36, had a career-best season on the ice with five goals and 18 assists. Off the ice, he gave the stirring speech on the night of the team’s home opener following the Oct. 1 Strip shootings which saw 58 people die.

Also on the Clancy list is Las Vegas’ Jason Zucker of the Minnesota Wild. Zucker also had a career-best year with 33 goals and along with his wife Carly are active in several Twin Cities charitable ventures.

The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards Show June 20 at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Team photo day

Monday’s practice at City National Arena was slightly delayed to allow the Knights to take a revised team photo.

Alex Tuch, Shea Theodore, Ryan Carpenter, Ryan Reaves and Tomas Tatar, who were not with the team at the start of the season, were included in the updated version.

