Golden Knights president expects to win Stanley Cup soon

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said he sees a Stanley Cup in the future.
“We really believe we’re going to go out and win a Stanley Cup this year,” Bubolz said Tuesday at an economic forecasting event.
But he later walked back his prediction.
“Every single presentation I’ve done since I landed here a year ago, I never said when, but I said we believe that we were going to win a Stanley Cup,” Bubolz added later. “I believe that today.”
The Golden Knights Drumbots and a “Go Knights Go” chant ushered in the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance’s 38th annual Perspective event Tuesday morning at Park MGM.
Speaking to a crowd of over 600, Bubolz revealed big aspirations for the valley. He said Las Vegas has the potential to take the title of “sports and entertainment capital of the world.”
“The Strip’s an important part of who we are, but it’s not the only thing that we do,” Kerry Bubolz said.
This message is being pushed by Team Las Vegas, a collaborative promotion from local sports teams with help from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Bubolz said locals can expect to see more cross promotions in the future.
“We’re not competitors,” he said. “We’re all here working on behalf of this great city.”
While Las Vegas has long had the right infrastructure in place for a mass numbers of tourists, Bubolz said new facilities, such as the upcoming Raiders stadium, will draw even more events to the city. Additionally, these facilities will give a “new profile” to teams already in place, like the UNLV Rebels.
